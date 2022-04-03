3 departments battle fire at commercial chicken house in Bennettsville
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Saturday night destroyed a commercial chicken house in Bennettsville, authorities said.
Firefighters from Bennettsville, Blenheim and Clio responded to the fire on Jackson Lane in Bennettsville, according to the Clio Rural Fire Department , which was dispatched at 9:51 p.m.
“Upon arrival the structure was on the ground and had been burning for about an hour,” Clio RFD said in a Facebook post.
Crews stayed on the scene until about 11:40 p.m. No injuries were reported, and no additional information was immediately available.
