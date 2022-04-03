ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

3 departments battle fire at commercial chicken house in Bennettsville

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMnYk_0ey6XXzY00

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Saturday night destroyed a commercial chicken house in Bennettsville, authorities said.

Firefighters from Bennettsville, Blenheim and Clio responded to the fire on Jackson Lane in Bennettsville, according to the Clio Rural Fire Department , which was dispatched at 9:51 p.m.

“Upon arrival the structure was on the ground and had been burning for about an hour,” Clio RFD said in a Facebook post.

Crews stayed on the scene until about 11:40 p.m. No injuries were reported, and no additional information was immediately available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9Wb1_0ey6XXzY00
    Photo: Clio Rural Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UryGZ_0ey6XXzY00
    Photo: Clio Rural Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlLxs_0ey6XXzY00
    Photo: Clio Rural Fire Department

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Blenheim, SC
Bennettsville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Clio, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
TheRobesonian

Sheriff’s Office: Remove gaming machines

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is telling operators of skilled gaming businesses to “immediately remove machines” after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court in February. The case involving Gift Surplus LLC and Sandhill Amusements Inc. vs. the State in which the plaintiffs claimed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Man wanted in hit-and-run arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested in Asheville Wednesday. Dominique Tirrell Degree, 35, was wanted in a recent hit-and-run vehicle collision. According to officers, Degree was found near the Ledgewood Village Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Officers seized a stolen gun, 4.93 grams of crack cocaine and $612. Degree was transported to the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed for unlicensed NC mobile home set up, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men were arrested this month for not having a license when setting up mobile homes, officials said. The arrests happened on March 17 and involved two men in Franklin County who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The North Carolina Department of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy