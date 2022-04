A few homeowners who live near Yosemite National Park are being forced to move this weekend without any kind of compensation. Residents of the El Portal Trailer Park found out back in December that their leases would be terminated by Yosemite National Park come March. Well, Outsiders, that deadline is here. The Park is not allowing anyone to live in their homes past 11:59 p.m. on March 13.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO