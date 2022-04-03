ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Five facts about MLK's Assassination

By Ashley Nash
NewsOne
NewsOne
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBkHw_0ey6Wc4000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkCn7_0ey6Wc4000

Source: Bettmann / Getty

D r. Martin Luther King Jr. ’s assassination remains one of the most highly-investigated and second-guessed murders of our time. While James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to killing the civil rights leader, Coretta Scott King and other inner circle members suggested that Dr. King  was a “ victim of a conspiracy . ” Because of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s perception of Dr. King and his assumptions about his politics, those who embraced prejudice also turned their backs on him and his ideals. It was obvious that the government started to view Dr. King as a threat. Nothing made that clearer than how the FBI investigated his behaviors and sought to turn his following against him. And o nce a powerful force gains access to information that can taint a leader’s reputation, it can also aim to disrupt or even end an entire movement.

There are those of us whose parents and grandparents followed and respected him. So much so that we know certain facts about Dr. King’s life and assassination like the back of our hands. We know who is responsible, where it happened, where he was headed before things went awry, and the plans he had for the people of Memphis and the rest of the world. And then, there are those other facts that we aren’t aware of that can perhaps help us better understand what he was up against and the level of his impact.

Here are five facts about the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1. There had been a previous attempt to assassinate him.

Before his death at the hands of James Earl Ray, Dr. King had survived being attacked by a mentally ill woman during his book tour in Harlem, New York, in 1958. He was signing copies of his first book, “Stride Towards Freedom: The Montgomery Story,” at a department store when Izola Ware Curry approached and asked him if he was Dr. King and, upon receiving confirmation, stabbed him in the chest with a seven-inch-long letter opener.

The blade landed just inches away from his aorta leading him to require emergency surgery. He remained in the hospital for over a month to recover. The delusional Curry, who had been stalking Dr. King for more than six years, believed he was working with Communists to conspire against her. It was reported that she was also carrying a loaded pistol but was stopped before she could get to it. Ten years later, during his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, Dr. King shared that his physicians said the blade had been lodged so close to his heart it would have pierced his artery had he even so much as sneezed.

2. The reverend’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech drew attention to an ongoing sanitation workers’ strike.

In the weeks leading up to Dr. King’s assassination, sanitation workers in Memphis had been striking against unsafe conditions. The strike began on Feb. 12, 1968, sparked by the deaths of two garbage workers, Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who had been crushed by malfunctioning equipment on the trucks. Dr. King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, delivered in Memphis on April 3, the day before he was gunned down, drew attention to the union workers’ plight and requests.

It was his last major public address and somewhat prophetic that he would speak about the almost fatal stabbing years earlier and basically assert that he was not afraid to die. A few days after Dr. King’s assassination, his widow, Coretta Scott King, and Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) personnel continued his support of the workers by leading a rally of more than 40,000 people through the streets of Memphis. Their efforts helped secure a better hourly wage for sanitation employees within a week of DR. King’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpcUJ_0ey6Wc4000

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

3. Outraged by his assassination, supporters of Dr. King took to the streets.

Civil unrest followed the announcement of his death. As Americans sought to express their grief and anger, about 3,500 people were injured, 43 were killed, and 27,000 were arrested as outbreaks of rioting, looting, arson, and violence took over more than 100 cities. The turmoil was compared to the Civil War in that close to 60,000 National Guardsmen and army troops were assigned to join forces with local police stations to calm the crowds of demonstrators.

4. Doors were shut, and ceremonies were postponed as the country (and the world) mourned.

In the wake of Dr. King’s murder, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered that public libraries, museums, businesses, and schools shut their doors. Three days after Dr. King’s assassination, Johnson called for a national day of mourning. The Academy Awards board also postponed the 40th annual ceremony for a few days later than it was originally scheduled, one of only four times the event has ever been put on hold.

5. It was later discovered that the FBI had sent a strange letter to Dr. King threatening to taint his reputation unless he committed suicide.

In 2014 The New York Times published an uncensored version of a letter that the FBI had sent to Dr. King after delivering his “I Have a Dream” speech in August of 1963. The agency hinted at its plan to release details about the reverend’s sexual history in an effort to denounce him as a “King” and a “doctor.” In addition to the letter’s publication, a report was also released exposing just how committed the FBI (and its former director, J. Edgar Hoover) was to ruining the civil rights leader’s reputation, having had him under surveillance for some time. Hoover’s involvement seemed personal and was sparked by his belief that Dr. King was a Communist sympathizer. After determining that this was inaccurate, Hoover still approved continued FBI harassment of Dr. King. In the letter, which was sent to his home along with recordings of his interludes with other women, they used monikers like “colossal fraud” and “evil abnormal beast” to describe him, saying that “there is but one way out for you” with hopes of coercing him into committing suicide. Although the missive was unsigned, Dr. King and his team correctly deduced that it was from the FBI.

SEE ALSO:

Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy

The Haunting Parallels Between Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1964 Speech On Voting And The 2020 Election

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aH55Y_0ey6Wc4000

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Memphis, NY
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
The Independent

Emmett Till’s family calls for murder charges against accuser in 1955 lynching

The family of Emmett Till has appealed to Mississippi’s top prosecutor and federal authorities to pursue criminal charges against the woman whose accusations against him led to his 1955 murder, a striking reflection of Jim Crow-era violence that galvanised the Civil Rights movement.Deborah Watts, one of Till’s cousins and a co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, said the organisation has collected more than 250,000 signatures petitioning for murder charges against Carolyn Bryant Donham, a white woman who accused the Black 14-year-old boy of harassing her in 1955, and among the last-living witnesses to his killing.“We will bear witness...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Denzel Washington Weighs In on Will Smith Slap: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’

Click here to read the full article. After consoling Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Denzel Washington has now spoken publicly about what happened at last Sunday’s awards show. Washington attended author and bishop T.D. Jakes’ leadership summit on Saturday morning for a discussion about his career and faith when Jakes asked him about what happened between Smith and Rock at the Oscars. “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coretta Scott King
Person
J. Edgar Hoover
Person
James Earl Ray
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Martin Luther King
NewsOne

Bloody Sunday And Beyond: The Movement Continues

NewsOne partnered with Black Voters Matter to document the annual commemoration of the Bloody Sunday marches from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama and help draw attention to the urgent importance of participating in the 2022 midterm elections.
SELMA, AL
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy