ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Health Department offers second booster shot

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 1 day ago

Logan County Department of Public is following the Center for Disease Control recommendations by allowing adults over 50 years of age and certain immunocompromised individuals to receive an additional booster dose.

The brand of vaccine and booster doses offered at Logan County Department of Public Health will be restricted to certain days.

The Pfizer vaccine brand will be offered Tuesdays, for ages 5 years and up. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine brand will be provided every Wednesday. The Moderna vaccine brand will be offered on Thursdays.

For example, for those who want the Moderna vaccine, Thursday is the day to stop by the Health Department as no other COVID-19 vaccine brand will be offered on Thursdays.

Vaccines will be offered on a first come, first-serve basis from 7:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

The following guidelines are being promoted by the CDC:

  • The additional single booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for individuals ages 50 and older, at least four months after the first booster dose.
  • An additional booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older, at least four months after the first booster dose.
  • Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine may receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is encouraging the shots for the elderly.

“Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” said Walensky.

For those with questions are asked to contact LCDPH Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at 217-735-2317. LCDPH is located at 109 3rd Street, Lincoln, IL. For information regarding LCDPH services, individuals can also call or log onto their website at WWW.LCDPH.ORG.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ars Technica

With a second booster now authorized for some, the question is when to get it [Updated]

Update 3/29/2022, 4 pm ET: Swiftly following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its recommendations to allow people ages 50 and up as well as certain immunocompromised people to receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Second COVID Booster for All Adults

Moderna asked the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, regardless of which booster they first received. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a second booster of their vaccine, but only for adults 65...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
County
Logan County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Lincoln, IL
Health
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Logan County, IL
Health
Logan County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#The Health Department#Johnson Johnson
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

COVID antiviral drug molnupiravir eliminates actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day 3 of therapy

New data to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that participants taking the new anti-COVID drug molnupiravir eliminate actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day three of starting therapy, while many participants who received placebo took up to five days and in some cases longer to achieve this. The study is by Dr. Julie Strizki and colleagues of the pharmaceutical company MSD, a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, U.S., who manufacture molnupiravir (brand name Lagevrio).
SCIENCE
Bradenton Herald

Contamination found in milk of magnesia and generic Tylenol sent to hospitals, nursing homes

Ten lots of three oral drugs shipped to hospitals, nursing home and clinics nationwide have been recalled for “microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.”. That’s in the FDA-posted recall alert from Plastikon Healthcare, manufacturer of the medications for the Major Pharmaceuticals brand. Here’s what...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Second booster approved as option for additional protection against COVID-19

On March 29 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults over age 50 and certain immunocompromised individuals, including heart transplant patients. While not issuing a direct recommendation, the agencies instead issued emergency authorization for a fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to provide additional protection against the coronavirus and its variants for certain people. The American Heart Association continues to align with guidance from the CDC, the nation's pandemic control experts, and supports the use of this fourth shot, as indicated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Courier

The Courier

194
Followers
325
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lincoln, IL from Lincoln Courier.

 http://lincolncourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy