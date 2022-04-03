Health Department offers second booster shot

Logan County Department of Public is following the Center for Disease Control recommendations by allowing adults over 50 years of age and certain immunocompromised individuals to receive an additional booster dose.

The brand of vaccine and booster doses offered at Logan County Department of Public Health will be restricted to certain days.

The Pfizer vaccine brand will be offered Tuesdays, for ages 5 years and up. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine brand will be provided every Wednesday. The Moderna vaccine brand will be offered on Thursdays.

For example, for those who want the Moderna vaccine, Thursday is the day to stop by the Health Department as no other COVID-19 vaccine brand will be offered on Thursdays.

Vaccines will be offered on a first come, first-serve basis from 7:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

The following guidelines are being promoted by the CDC:

The additional single booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for individuals ages 50 and older, at least four months after the first booster dose.

An additional booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older, at least four months after the first booster dose.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine may receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is encouraging the shots for the elderly.

“Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” said Walensky.

For those with questions are asked to contact LCDPH Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at 217-735-2317. LCDPH is located at 109 3rd Street, Lincoln, IL. For information regarding LCDPH services, individuals can also call or log onto their website at WWW.LCDPH.ORG.