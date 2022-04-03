ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duo sought for stealing bikes from 11-year-old boys

By Emily Nadal
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Cops are searching for two people who assaulted two 11-year-old boys and stole their bikes in Brooklyn last month.

The incident happened on March 20 at the intersection of Dover Street and Hampton Avenue around 3 p.m. The two boys were riding their bikes when they were approached by the suspects, police said.

The duo demanded the kids’ property, pushed the young victims off of their bikes and rode away on them, authorities said.

Image of one of the suspects Photo credit NYPD

The bicycles had an estimated value of $1000 each.

Neither of the victims suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

