Book-of-the-Month Club: “Confessions of a Domestic Failure” by Bunmi Laditan. Stop by the Athens Branch in April to pick up the Book-of-the-Month selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking more about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. MCPL Athens.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO