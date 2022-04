SALT LAKE CITY – The best first aid item you can have for poison is your phone. “If I had one piece of advice for people it would be to program our phone number into your personal phone as a contact so you always have it with you,” said Sherri Pace, outreach coordinator for the Utah Poison Control Center. “Having that phone number on hand could save you a lot of time, which is important when you’re in the middle of a poison exposure. It’s the best first aid kit you can have.”

UTAH STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO