Business Seen: SW President David Hudson retiring from Xcel Energy

Hudson Retiring from Xcel Energy, 38-year employee has served as president of Southwest Region Since 2014

David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas (SPS), is retiring on May 1 after 38 years of service to the company that include more than eight years guiding the company’s Southwest operations through a major expansion of the region’s power grid and clean energy resources, according to a news release.

“David has been a key player in the success of our Southwest region for years, and as president has led our clean energy transformation and presided over one of the strongest periods of growth and innovation in decades,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “His record as a community leader has been equally as impressive, and the Amarillo community is fortunate that he will continue sharing his talents in the many causes to which he’s been devoted.”

Hudson’s successor is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Hudson became president of Xcel Energy’s Southwestern Public Service Company in January 2014 and led the expansion of the region’s power grid that quadrupled power import/export capabilities, boosted job-creation and electrified large areas of newly developed oil and gas fields in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. Hudson also expanded the region’s low-cost clean energy portfolio by 1,000 megawatts with the addition of the Hale and Sagamore wind energy facilities in 2019 and 2020, creating net savings for customers by avoiding high-cost generating plant fuel costs. Always involved in the community, Hudson served as both president and campaign chair of the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and as board member of the Golden Spread Council of Boy Scouts of America, according to the release.

In addition to his work with United Way and the Boy Scouts, Hudson has served on the boards of The Bridge child advocacy center, the Amarillo City Parks and Recreation Commission, the Panhandle Twenty/20 strategic planning group and the West Texas A&M University Foundation.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrates 40-year anniversary at Coulter location

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is celebrating its 40th year at the 1501 S. Coulter location, according to a news release.

The hospital move from the 7th Street location to the existing location was a historic day that included multiple medical teams transporting patients in 20 ambulances. The hospital celebrated its grand opening in March of 1982 and went from a 75-bed facility to 250-bed hospital. Today, Northwest is a 495-bed facility and is the designated Level III Trauma Center for the region, includes a Children’s hospital, Heart Hospital, and multiple off-site locations. 40 years later we celebrate our growth and continued efforts to offer our community services that keep them close to home.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System, a 495-bed academic teaching facility based in Amarillo, is recognized for as an Accredited Heart Hospital and Stroke Center, Children's Hospital as well as many other accredited clinical services. The Texas Department of State Health Services has designated Northwest Texas Healthcare as the Lead Trauma Facility for the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

To see the 40 Year Celebration video, go to https://www.nwths.com/about or YouTube: https://youtu.be/NyrilFVCFlk .

Pantex Plant aims to hire 200 production technicians in 2022

To improve production output and position the Pantex Plant to deliver planned future weapons work, Pantex aims to hire more than 200 production technicians by fall 2022.

“Pantex is a key integration point in the weapons supply chain, where parts and services come together from other sites and make up the final product that supports the nuclear deterrent. We have a significant volume of work ahead of us, and we need additional hands-on expertise to make production a reality,” said Diane Grooms, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Citizens with a background in at least one of the following areas are needed: manufacturing, machining, maintenance, welding, electrical, automotive/diesel, and instrument technology. A high school diploma or GED is required, as well as six months of verifiable hands-on work experience.

Those hired can expect competitive pay and benefits, as well as contributing meaningful work to support the safety and security of our nation and the world. Those interested in applying should visit pantex.energy.gov/careers/productiontech.

Texas Beef Council prepares for new season of BBQuest TV series

AUSTIN -- Texas Beef Council (TBC) has announced the third season of its popular BBQuest television series began production in late March with a targeted premiere date in summer 2022.

In Season 3, BBQuest host Kelsey Pribilski will be joined by co-host Jess Pryles, live fire cook, author of Hardcore Carnivore and Season 1 alum. Together, the two will delve even deeper into the world of Texas barbecue, discovering stories of dedicated pitmasters and ranchers who make the state’s favorite staple so special while enjoying some delicious meals along the way.

“Rather than organizing this season’s episodes around a particular geographical location, we’re focusing more on the storytelling component,” said Rachel Chou, TBC’s director of consumer marketing. “Each BBQuest episode will center around a different uniting theme, allowing the co-hosts to discover what really makes Texas barbecue so unique. Kelsey and Jess will still visit some of our state’s best barbecue joints, but they’ll also stop in at nearby cattle ranches to highlight the beef producers who make it all possible.”

To date, BBQuest has been viewed by fans more than 2.9 million times. Learn more about BBQuest and watch Seasons 1 and 2 at BeefLovingTexans.com. For more information about Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Beef Council, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.