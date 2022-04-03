'The coolest event of the year': Annual Polar Plunge in Marshfield raises money for ALS

MARSHFIELD – About 150 people plunged into the chilly waters of Rexhame Beach on Saturday to raise money and awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

Greg McMillan was one of the bravest in the crowd, remaining in the icy water the longest as he waved a flag that read: "ALS ONE."

"With all that adrenaline, I came out of the water so excited," McMillan said.

The 7th Annual ALS ONE Polar Plunge raised more than $109,000, a record high. The money will be put toward research to find treatments and a cure for the debilitating disease.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, causes progressive destruction of the motor nerve cells that contract muscles and inevitably ends in paralysis and death. There is no cure for the disease.

ALS ONE is a nonprofit organization that raises money for research and donates to organizations, including Massachusetts General Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical School, to find the cure for ALS. The group also provides equipment, including lifts, ramps and wheelchairs, for people with ALS.

Kevin Gosnell, of Hanover, founded the organization in 2015 to unite people and families affected by ALS for research and care. He died from ALS complications in August 2016.

Kevin's son Scott Gosnell said about 25 friends and family members are on this year's KG58 team.

"This is our seventh year doing this," Gosnell said. "It just got bigger and bigger."

A DJ played music and a food truck served snacks. Families and friends took pictures in the photo booth.

"Plunge into the water for people that you love, raise money for the cure," Jen MacDonald, of Rockland, said. "It's a little cold, but that is why they call it the 'coolest event of the year!' "

MacDonald and her husband, Alan MacDonald, named their team Bab's Buddies after Alan's mother. She, his uncle and grandmother all died from ALS. He has been battling the disease for more than a decade.

The family founded their group in 2005 and have been participating in events to raise money ever since.

"No amount is too small," the couple said.

"I just hope they can find the cure," Alan said. "So that I know that my daughters will be OK."

Donations to ALS ONE can be made via the event website.

