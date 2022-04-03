ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

'The coolest event of the year': Annual Polar Plunge in Marshfield raises money for ALS

By Hongyu Liu, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFKGJ_0ey6V8tm00

MARSHFIELD – About 150 people plunged into the chilly waters of Rexhame Beach on Saturday to raise money and awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

Greg McMillan was one of the bravest in the crowd, remaining in the icy water the longest as he waved a flag that read: "ALS ONE."

"With all that adrenaline, I came out of the water so excited," McMillan said.

The 7th Annual ALS ONE Polar Plunge raised more than $109,000, a record high. The money will be put toward research to find treatments and a cure for the debilitating disease.

Climate justice:How Massachusetts is getting electric vehicles, e-bikes to low-income populations

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, causes progressive destruction of the motor nerve cells that contract muscles and inevitably ends in paralysis and death. There is no cure for the disease.

ALS ONE is a nonprofit organization that raises money for research and donates to organizations, including Massachusetts General Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical School, to find the cure for ALS. The group also provides equipment, including lifts, ramps and wheelchairs, for people with ALS.

Kevin Gosnell, of Hanover, founded the organization in 2015 to unite people and families affected by ALS for research and care. He died from ALS complications in August 2016.

Kevin's son Scott Gosnell said about 25 friends and family members are on this year's KG58 team.

"This is our seventh year doing this," Gosnell said. "It just got bigger and bigger."

A DJ played music and a food truck served snacks. Families and friends took pictures in the photo booth.

"Plunge into the water for people that you love, raise money for the cure," Jen MacDonald, of Rockland, said. "It's a little cold, but that is why they call it the 'coolest event of the year!' "

MacDonald and her husband, Alan MacDonald, named their team Bab's Buddies after Alan's mother. She, his uncle and grandmother all died from ALS. He has been battling the disease for more than a decade.

The family founded their group in 2005 and have been participating in events to raise money ever since.

Duxbury gig:Danielle Miraglia brings bluesy guitar style to the South Shore

"No amount is too small," the couple said.

"I just hope they can find the cure," Alan said. "So that I know that my daughters will be OK."

Donations to ALS ONE can be made via the event website.

Broadway in Boston:64 chances to see 'Hamilton,' plus 'Tina,' 'Six' and 'Beetlejuice'

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription.

Reach Hongyu Liu at HLiu@patriotledger.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

12th annual Run for Home 8k raises money for the Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday morning, the Haven homeless shelter hosted its 12th annual Run for Home 8k. It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the day shelter, and the race drew more than 400 participants. While it doesn't have a final count on the money raised,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, MA
Marshfield, MA
Health
City
Hamilton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Marshfield, MA
City
Hanover, MA
Marshfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Duxbury, MA
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar#Als#Paralysis#Charity
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Boston

COVID-19 Cases Making A Comeback In Massachusetts Schools

BROOKLINE (CBS) – Brookline Public Schools had more COVID-19 cases reported this past week than any other school in Massachusetts. “Ever since they stopped wearing masks, I noticed a lot of my friends have been missing,” said Nyla Inez, who’s a student at Brookline High. “A few of my friends tested positive,” said senior Edward Khatchatrian. Ninety-four students and school staff in the town reported they tested positive this week. The return of the virus is showing up across the state. Overall, in Massachusetts, positive cases jumped 36% from the week before, and cases in schools went up 24%. The amount of...
BROOKLINE, MA
VTDigger

Mystery boom shakes Upper Valley

A loud “boom” shook parts of the Upper Valley just before 1 p.m. on Friday, but the U.S. Geological Survey had not reported an earthquake as of Friday afternoon. Hundreds of comments flooded posts on the Upper Valley VT/NH Facebook page, likening the event to an earthquake. People spanning from Woodstock to Plainfield, New Hampshire, reported feeling the shake, some comparing it to thunder or an explosion.
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy