Palm Desert, CA

Estelle Harris, Mrs. Costanza on ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 93

By Michael Haskoor
 1 day ago

Estelle Harris , best known for her role as George Costanza’s nagging mother on Seinfeld , has died at the age of 93.

According to her son Glen Harris, the New York actress died Saturday of natural causes, just a few days before her 94th birthday, at her home in Palm Desert, California.

Throughout her career, Harris did some prominent voiceover work, including a memorable stint as the overbearing Mrs. Potato Head in Pixar’s Toy Story franchise.

She worked with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau , appearing in Out to Sea (1997) as a bitter cruise-ship guest and again in The Odd Couple II (1998) as a flirtatious older woman. She also played Aunt Harriet in Nora Ephron’s directorial debut This Is My Life (1992), opposite Julie Kavner.

Perhaps most recently she portrayed Muriel, the lazy maid at The Tipton Hotel, on the 2005-08 Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody .

Mrs. Costanza first appeared in Seinfeld in the Season 4 episode titled “The Contest” and was featured in 27 total episodes from 1992-98.

Harris said in 2012 that she loved playing the character right away but didn’t know anyone in real life that resembled her. “Nobody had a past like that!” she noted. “I mean, that poor woman. She lived in that apartment that they got married in with the same furniture and the same husband and one son that was a loser. I mean, she had everything bad! I thought it was funny.”

Actor Jason Alexander , who played George on the show, tweeted Friday in tribute of “one of my favorite people.” He added about his Seinfeld co-star, “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris

— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2022

The 5-foot-3 actress had a lifelong interest in performing, however did not begin her professional career until she was nearly 50. Prior to acting, Harris was a full-time mother and homemaker.

She married husband Sy Harris in 1953, and they had two sons, Eric and Glen, and a daughter, Taryn.

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

Comments / 0

