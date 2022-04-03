ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses Baltimore's need at pass rusher

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
Over the last few years, the Baltimore Ravens have seen their pass rush not be as dependable as they’d like. While they have been a high-pressure team at times, they’ve struggled to bring the quarterback down constantly, and have had struggles generating pressure from the interior.

When talking to the media at the 2022 NFL owners meetings, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh talked about the team’s need at pass rusher. He mentioned the fact that the franchise wants to whatever they can there, and also talked about Justin Houston as a potential option as someone they could bring back.

The Ravens had seemingly already addressed their need for a pass rusher in a big way when they reportedly agreed to terms with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on a four-year deal. However, Smith backed out and signed with the Minnesota Vikings instead, leaving the team to go back to the drawing board.

In terms of how Baltimore can add to their pass rush now, there are outside free agent options such as Jadaveon Clowney, as well as the ability to bring back some of their former players in Houston or Calais Campbell. This is also a deep draft for pass rushers, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the Ravens added one or two later this month.

