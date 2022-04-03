ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

AI can detect people with high risk of colon cancer

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189K9J_0ey6UIXA00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Geisinger and Medial EarlySign found a machine-learning algorithm that detected potential signs of colon cancer in patients identified as high-risk and who had missed a routine colonoscopy.

The findings offer a noninvasive method to increase screening among those who may have colon cancer.

The research is published in NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery and was conducted by Keith Boell et al.

Despite evidence of the benefits of regular colon cancer screening and significant efforts among providers and healthcare systems to increase screenings, approximately 32% of age-eligible adults in the United States do not follow current colon cancer screening guidelines.

Serious illness and death from colon cancer can be prevented if asymptomatic polyps and other early-stage cancers are detected and treated early.

In the study, the team identified a group of 25,610 patients who were overdue for colon cancer screening and used a machine-learning algorithm to flag those at the highest risk for developing cancer.

The algorithm identified patients as high-risk by analyzing age, gender, and a recent outpatient complete blood count (CBC). A nurse then called the patients to inform them of their risk and offer to schedule a colonoscopy.

Of the patients flagged as high-risk, 68% were scheduled for a colonoscopy, and of those, approximately 70% had a significant finding.

The team says that when carefully implemented and supported by healthcare providers, machine learning can be a low-cost, noninvasive supplement to other colorectal cancer screening efforts.

This technology can act as a safety net, potentially preventing missed or delayed diagnosis among some patients who may already have undiagnosed signs of disease.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about colon cancer, please read studies about these 3 things linked to higher colon cancer risk, and common blood pressure drugs could boost colon cancer survival.

For more information about cancer prevention, please see recent studies about the vegetable oil that may lead to the spread of cancer, and results showing grape seed extract may help increase lifespan, reduce cancer.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report

108K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

52M+

Views

Follow Knowridge Science Report and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Knowridge Science Report

Colon cancer is happening younger and younger

The first time Briana Mezuk Ratliff visited a doctor about her gastrointestinal issues, she already had a hunch it might be cancer. For a while, things just hadn’t been right when she went to the bathroom. She wasn’t experiencing pain. She hadn’t lost weight. But there was...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Prevention#Cancer Screening#Cbc#Healthcare
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
WAFB

BRG doctor shares ways to minimize your risk of getting colon cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors said it is a good time to get your regular screening. “I do know that here in south Louisiana, we do have a higher incidence of colorectal cancer compared to the rest of the country, especially in younger individuals younger than 50,” said Dr. Scott Daugherty, a Baton Rouge General colon and rectal surgeon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel marker may help diagnose aggressive cancers with poor prognosis

A study published in The Journal of Pathology reveals that many cancers that carry a poor prognosis express an altered form of human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT), an enzyme that regulates the expression of multiple genes. Scientists previously linked a modification called phosphorylation at a particular location on the hTERT...
CANCER
KCRG.com

Iowa doctor explains how to help lower your risk for colon cancer

Pfizer is looking at whether people will need to get a 4th shot, or what would also be considered a second booster, of the COVID-19 vaccine. Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing someone at Iowa City apartment. Updated: 6 hours ago. A man will be sentenced in May after pleading...
IOWA CITY, IA
MedicalXpress

Endometriosis and ovarian cancer genetically tied

University of Queensland researchers have demonstrated a genetic link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer subtypes enabling them to identify potential drug targets for therapy and increasing the understanding of both diseases. Previous studies have shown that endometriosis sufferers have a slightly increased risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer. Dr. Sally...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about metastatic colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and doctors can often treat it successfully if caught early. However, in some cases the cancer may spread to other tissues and organs, such as the liver, lungs, or brain. This process is called metastasis. Colorectal cancer refers to...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy