Healthy lifestyle can successfully manage type 2 diabetes

The prevalence of diabetes is growing worldwide. The primary symptom of diabetes mellitus is elevated blood sugar.

This is usually treated with lifestyle intervention and drugs according to an algorithm based on glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels.

Scientists from the University of Vienna found the case of a patient who successfully managed his type 2 diabetes solely through lifestyle modification.

The research is published in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research and was conducted by Martin Liebhauser et al.

In the study, a 45-year-old businessman with a body mass index of 27 kg/m2 was examined within a secondary prevention program in Austria.

His HbA1c was 9.7%-type 2 diabetes mellitus was diagnosed. General recommendations for lifestyle were given and metformin was prescribed.

Upon his diagnosis, the patient searched for all the information he could get about diabetes and implemented this new knowledge in his everyday life.

He had a strong desire to defeat his disease and he wanted to stop using medications.

The patient identified some nutritional ingredients and spices that affected his blood sugar in a positive way.

He stopped taking metformin after 4 weeks and handled his diabetes with his personal lifestyle program.

Three months after the diagnosis his HbA1c was 6.4%; after 6 months he had an HbA1c of 6.0% without the use of medication.

The team says that usually, multiple drug therapy is necessary to handle high blood glucose levels.

This business manager ate as much as before his diagnosis but he modified the contents of his diet so that the lifestyle intervention was not hard for him.

General recommendations for lifestyle modification usually include more exercise, reduced sugar and monosaccharides, and less alcohol and nicotine.

With the knowledge of the effects of specific dietary ingredients, it might be possible to modify a regular diet in such a way as to benefit people with type 2 diabetes, to substantially improve their quality of life.

