ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Healthy lifestyle can successfully manage type 2 diabetes

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItcQX_0ey6UD7X00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

The prevalence of diabetes is growing worldwide. The primary symptom of diabetes mellitus is elevated blood sugar.

This is usually treated with lifestyle intervention and drugs according to an algorithm based on glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels.

Scientists from the University of Vienna found the case of a patient who successfully managed his type 2 diabetes solely through lifestyle modification.

The research is published in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research and was conducted by Martin Liebhauser et al.

In the study, a 45-year-old businessman with a body mass index of 27 kg/m2 was examined within a secondary prevention program in Austria.

His HbA1c was 9.7%-type 2 diabetes mellitus was diagnosed. General recommendations for lifestyle were given and metformin was prescribed.

Upon his diagnosis, the patient searched for all the information he could get about diabetes and implemented this new knowledge in his everyday life.

He had a strong desire to defeat his disease and he wanted to stop using medications.

The patient identified some nutritional ingredients and spices that affected his blood sugar in a positive way.

He stopped taking metformin after 4 weeks and handled his diabetes with his personal lifestyle program.

Three months after the diagnosis his HbA1c was 6.4%; after 6 months he had an HbA1c of 6.0% without the use of medication.

The team says that usually, multiple drug therapy is necessary to handle high blood glucose levels.

This business manager ate as much as before his diagnosis but he modified the contents of his diet so that the lifestyle intervention was not hard for him.

General recommendations for lifestyle modification usually include more exercise, reduced sugar and monosaccharides, and less alcohol and nicotine.

With the knowledge of the effects of specific dietary ingredients, it might be possible to modify a regular diet in such a way as to benefit people with type 2 diabetes, to substantially improve their quality of life.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about common food that could help lower the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, and scientists find the key to treating type 2 diabetes.

For more information about diabetes, please see recent studies about chemicals in the living room that could cause diabetes, and results showing this diabetes drug strongly lowers death risk in people with COVID-19 and diabetes.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report

108K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

52M+

Views

Related
Knowridge Science Report

How Bitter melon could benefit people with diabetes

Bitter melon, a tropical fruit known by several names, including bitter gourd and wild cucumber, could be effective in controlling certain diseases. Bitter melon is especially rich in vitamin C, an important micronutrient involved in disease prevention, bone formation, and wound healing. It’s also high in vitamin A, a fat-soluble...
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Diabetes Mellitus#Drugs#The University Of Vienna
womenworking.com

Lifestyle Factors That Increase Colon Cancer Risk

Colon cancer occurs when cells that line the colon or rectum become abnormal. In many cases, these cells die or are attacked by the immune system, but some of the cells can escape and grow out of control. Colon cancer often forms in the mucus-making cells. The exact cause of...
CANCER
WTVW

Risk factors for developing dementia

Caring for aging loved ones with dementia can be very difficult. Dementia is a disorder hallmarked by memory loss and neurological decline. It occurs mainly in elderly people, and while some medical treatments are available, there remains no cure. In a recent study investigating risk factors for dementia, researchers at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Febby Erdexon

10 Subtle Signs You Could Have a Heart Problem

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. It is important to be aware of the early signs of heart trouble so that you can get treatment before it's too late. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the most common early signs of heart disease. If you experience any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor right away!
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy