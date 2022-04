ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football will host its spring game Saturday at The Big House. The team will be split into two sides — the Maize and the Blue — for a scrimmage. Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will coach the Blue, while co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach will head the Maize. The two coaches and surrounding staff members drafted players earlier this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will serve as the ‘commissioner.’

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO