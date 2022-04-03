ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples or Bonita Springs?

 1 day ago

I live in North Naples (recent relocation due to work) and...

Daily Florida Press

6 Best Waterfront Seafood Restaurants In Naples

Naples is located on the Gulf Coast and is considered the “crown jewel” of southwest Florida. You don’t just find fabulous seafood in this delightful city; you can also enjoy high-end shopping, challenging golf courses, and a town that is full of rich history. Why do visitors...
NAPLES, FL
Miami Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wedding ring lost at Naples Beach was found

A wedding ring that was lost in chest-deep water sent one man into a panic. He was trying to enjoy a day at Naples Beach with his daughter. Luckily, someone was able to find that ring. He told WINK News that he was checking online forums after losing his ring....
NAPLES, FL
Daily Florida Press

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Naples, Estero

The Budweiser Clydesdales will make a tour stop today in Naples, and then they’ll visit Hertz Arena and Miromar Outlets on Friday. A cover story in the Neapolitan section of today’s Naples Daily News listed the incorrect days for the Clydesdales’ tour through Southwest Florida. It also left out today’s stop in downtown Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Daily Florida Press

Hammer & Nails Grooming for Guys opens in Naples

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a premier men’s grooming destination specializing in haircuts, shaves, and hand + foot care all in a relaxed environment, recently opened a new location in Naples at 2500 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 116. The Naples Hammer & Nails location oca is owned...
NAPLES, FL
FL Radio Group

Rainbow Trout Sampling Set for Thursday in Naples Creek

The annual sampling of the rainbow trout run is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at one of the Finger Lakes’ most important tributaries -Naples Creek. The public is encouraged to attend. DEC conducts sampling to aid in its ongoing assessment of Finger Lakes fisheries management practices and to...
NAPLES, NY
Daily Florida Press

One Naples Very Popular With Buyers

One Naples, the long awaited residential community by Stock Residences, a division of award-winning Stock Development, recently started accepting reservations, a milestone many real estate observers are calling historic. With only 128 coveted residential opportunities available at One Naples, the initial level of interest was anticipated to be high. The...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO clears Publix in Bonita Springs after day of multiple bomb threats

Lee County deputies have once again deemed a Publix safe after being called to investigate a bomb threat at the Bonita Springs supermarket. Altogether, deputies investigated three separate bomb threats, two of them at the Trade Way Drive Publix, on Wednesday. The other Publix that was under investigation for a bomb threat is at 3304 Bonita Beach Road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Daily Florida Press

Keeping calm in TRAFFIC – Naples Florida Weekly

AN EXPLODING INFLUX OF new residents. Snowbird season. Spring break season. Also known as the season of traffic bright in Florida. From Interstate 10 to I-4 to Alligator Alley, from I-75 to I-95 and on all highways, byways and streets in-between, it’s gridlock. Longtime residents are likely praying relief...
NAPLES, FL

