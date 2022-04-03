Naples or Bonita Springs?

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

