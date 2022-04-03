ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free gun locks at city summer camp open house events

By Jaime Travers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tivOC_0ey6T5BB00

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Recreation Centers are going to distribute free gun locks during their summer camp open houses. These gun locks will be available for pickup at each event as part of the city’s free “Lock It for Love” gun lock program to promote responsible gun ownership and to protect children.

Locks can also be picked up free of charge at participating fire houses, library branches, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department stations .

As registration for the city’s free summer camps begin, St. Louis’ Recreastion Division is holding open house days at neighborhood recreation centers for parents and families to meet recreation center staff, preview programming, and register.

The first day residents can register for the city’s free summer camps is April 4. Registration for the first camp session runs through May 12. Registration is free, and St. Louis City residency is required.

Beginning April 4, residents can visit stlcityrec.recdesk.com to check out options and register for summer camps. Those without internet access can call 314-289-5320 or stop by any recreation center during operating hours to register for programs.

The summer camp open house opportunities and free gun lock distribution events are listed below:

  • Marquette Recreation Center, 4025 Minnesota Ave.
  • Tuesday, April 5, 3pm-8pm
  • 12th & Park Recreation Center, 1410 S. Tucker Blvd.
  • Tuesday, April 5, 9am-7:30pm
  • Wohl Recreation Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.
  • Thursday, April 7, 12:30pm-7pm
  • Buder Recreation Center, 2900 Hickory St.
  • Thursday, April 7, 12pm-4pm
  • Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave.
  • Friday, April 8, 12pm-6pm
