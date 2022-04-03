ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Native Hawaiian Musician And Hula Teacher Will Appear On US Quarters

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehBJ0_0ey6Suqg00

Native Hawaiian Edith Kanaka’ole, who died in 1979, was an award-winning composer and instructor at Hawai’i Community College and University of Hawai’i at Hilo. The U.S. Mint has announced that Kanaka’ole will be one of five American women minted on new quarters in 2023.

Representatives of the Hawaiian cultural-based nonprofit Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation, which was established on the traditions and cultural heritage of Edith and her late husband Luka Kanakaʻole, said that the organization is grateful for the honor.

In a March 30 Facebook post, the foundation shared the news.

“The U.S. Mint has just announced that Aunty Edith Kanaka’ole will be featured on the U.S. quarter in 2023 as part of the American Women Quarters Program which celebrates culturally significant women and their achievements; women who’s groundbreaking contributions had lasting impact on society,” they wrote.

Kanaka’ole’s family was pleased by the news, as well.

“This is an unbelievable honor for our family, for our body of work at the Edith Kanaka’ole Foundation in carrying on her legacy and her teachings, for our home and for our people,” said in a statement.

A post by Territorial Airwaves on the anniversary of her birthday shared that Kanaka’ole was born on Oct. 30, 1913, married her husband in 1933 and had six children.

“Edith’s first professional engagement as an entertainer was in 1954,” Territorial Airwaves wrote. “About the same time, she began teaching, following her mother’s stroke. She began composing oli in 1946 and songs in 1947. She founded her halau in 1953, teaching ancient and modern hula as well as other Polynesian dance. She was a noted scholar & teacher of Hawaiian language, ethnobotany, chant, mythology, genealogy, land ownership, Polynesian history.”

The U.S. Mint named four other women to appear on the coin next year: Bessie Coleman, the first African American and first Native American woman pilot; Eleanor Roosevelt, first lady, activist and author; Jovita Idár, Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher and suffragist; and Maria Tallchief, America’s first prima ballerina, who was also Native American.

“The range of accomplishments and experiences of these extraordinary women speak to the contributions women have always made in the history of our country,” U.S. Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson said in a statement. “I am proud that the Mint continues to connect America through coins by honoring these pioneering women and their groundbreaking contributions to our society.”

This year the mint honored five other American women, including Maya Angelou and Sally Ride.

Comments / 2

Related
KFOX 14

US Mint releases 2nd quarter for program honoring American women

WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
POLITICS
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
Hilo, HI
Society
Local
Hawaii Education
Hilo, HI
Education
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Sally Ride
Person
Bessie Coleman
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire Bill Gates is seen in public for the first time since ex-wife Melinda claimed in a bombshell interview that he'd had multiple affairs during their 27-year marriage

Bill Gates has been seen in public for the first time since his ex-wife Melinda claimed that he had multiple affairs during their marriage in a bombshell interview. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, sat in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Eisenhower Cup during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian Language#Native Hawaiian#Hula#Hawai I Community College#The U S Mint#American#Territorial Airwaves
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Simplemost

Simplemost

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy