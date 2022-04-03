ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thisweekinworcester.com

Neighborhood Watch Meetings In Worcester - April 2022

thisweekinworcester.com
thisweekinworcester.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods...

thisweekinworcester.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Police Officer Strangled In Violent Altercation At Stop & Shop

Man oh man, how times have changed. Nowadays, you're taking your life into your hands just by shopping at your neighborhood grocery store. You would certainly not expect a violent dust-up to take place between two men but that's exactly what happened this past Saturday morning at a popular supermarket.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Missing Warwick teenager found

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- Warwick Police say a teenage girl that went missing has been found. Aaliyah Charron-Abbot, 14, went missing on Monday. Abbot’s mother confirms she is home and safe. No information has been released on where Abbot was found.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Neighborhood Watch Groups
Boston Globe

Family mourns passing of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels

Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved...
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
Times Daily

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
HOMELESS
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Man Dies After Being Found Shot on His Porch in New Bedford

A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets on Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about a male shooting victim...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Homicide Victim Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy