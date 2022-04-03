ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkin County, NC

What we know about zoonotic diseases in North Carolina and how to better discuss them

WFAE
WFAE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Animals carrying disease is a giant issue for humans and wildlife alike. It continues to be a problem for scientists, farmers and the general population. In the last week, a...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 2

Dixie Rekt
1d ago

(((They))) just don't want you to be self-sufficient. They want you to be dependent on the government for gas, food, electricity, Internet, and everything else. Get your own birds now before they ban the sale of them.

Reply(1)
5
If you enjoy reading articles from
WFAE
WFAE

6K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow WFAE and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Johnston County, NC
City
Turkey, NC
County
Yadkin County, NC
WebMD

If You've Never Had COVID, Should You Relax or Worry?

March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?. According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category. The CDC estimates that by the end of January,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoonotic Diseases#Disease#Avian Flu#N C State University
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
WKRC

Long COVID: New study shows 3 symptoms likely to linger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A new study indicates the "long haul" for COVID-19 long-haulers may be a lot longer than previously thought. As the world learns more about the aftermath of COVID-19, new research shows there are three symptoms likely to linger. They include:. Sleep issues. Difficulty with concentration. Simple...
CINCINNATI, OH
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Avian Flu Strikes in Many States, Killing 4 Wild Birds in North Carolina

Nature conservation scientists in North Carolina officially announced that the avian flu has killed creatures in four different states and cities. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Advisory board informed the general public that the Wake County together with the other three different coastal regions metro areas have just now flagged up the very initial recorded migratory bird fatalities.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

WFAE

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy