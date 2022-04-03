ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Hits no-doubter

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's spring training game against the Guardians. Garcia put...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Gold Glove Award Winner Sent Down To Red Sox Minor League Camp

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth. One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jesse Chavez Makes Cubs' Opening Day Roster

Jesse Chavez makes Cubs' Opening Day roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Reliever Jesse Chavez has made the Cubs' Opening Day roster as the team selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Chavez was in camp this spring as a non-roster invitee after the Cubs signed him to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shock decision on Matt Carpenter ahead of Opening Day

Not long ago, former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter was one of the most consistent and dangerous hitters in MLB. Fast forward a few years, and he’s struggling to hold onto a roster spot. According to reports, the Texas Rangers informed the veteran infielder that he would not be making the roster ahead of Opening Day, meaning Carpenter is set to re-enter free agency, per Rangers beat writer Jeff Wilson.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out with Grade 2 oblique strain

Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Rojas will be out for "weeks, not days" after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Rojas was set to start on the left side of Arizona's infield, but he'll now be sidelined for Opening...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This marked the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those coming against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocky spring continues

Melancon allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over one inning in Saturday's spring training game against the White Sox. Melancon is the Diamondbacks' closer, but he's had a rocky spring with six runs allowed in 3.1 innings. He's perceived to have high stability in the closer role, but in case things go sideways, Ian Kennedy is the closer-in-waiting.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Taking hill Opening Day

The Diamondbacks announced Bumgarner as their starting pitcher for Thursday's season opener versus the Padres in Arizona. Bumgarner's status as a four-time All-Star more than anything likely allowed him to pick up the Opening Day nod, as his first two seasons in Arizona haven't justified him receiving the assignment over Zac Gallen (shoulder) or Merrill Kelly. The 32-year-old at least showed some improvement in 2021 after a disastrous debut season in the desert, accruing a 4.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB in 146.1 innings. Bumgarner's ability to eat innings and limit walks are still valuable skills at this stage of his career, but his diminishing strikeout rate and poor team context make him little more than a back-end option on a fantasy pitching staff in the majority of leagues.
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Exits Sunday with injury

Schrock was removed from Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Schrock suffered the injury in question during his groundout to end the second inning. He appeared to be in pain as...
MLB
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Trey Wingenter: Sent to minors camp

The Reds reassigned Wingenter (elbow) to minor-league camp Sunday. Wingenter's chances of breaking camp with the Reds were dashed after he was shut down with elbow soreness a few days ago. Fortunately, Wingenter's MRI checked out fine, and he's expected to continue his rehab program at the Reds' extended spring training facility before eventually settling in the bullpen at Triple-A Louisville, according to Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
MLB
Fox 32 Chicago

Backup backstop swap: Chicago White Sox deal Zack Collins for Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Chicago White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins in a trade of reserve catchers. McGuire batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year. The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018. He is a .248 hitter with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 141 career games, all with the Blue Jays.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB

