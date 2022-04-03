Astros' Rafael Montero: Available out of bullpen

Corder is batting .478 (11-for-23) with one walk, three doubles and two runs scored in 13 games this spring. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the difference between Cordero at this year's spring training compared to last year with Ian Browne of MLB.com. The lefty-hitting outfielder missed the beginning of camp in 2021 due to COVID-19 and never overcame the missed time. "In his situation, I think it wasn't fair for him. He was on the roster and wasn't able to get here [on time]," Cora said. "I understand. I think he missed a big part of Spring Training. Him being here early [this year], you can see the results now. We really like where he's at offensively." The 27-year-old outfielder is not expected to break camp with the Red Sox, but he serves as organizational depth if Jackie Bradley's bat fails to improve drastically on last season's .497 OPS. Eight of Cordero's 13 Grapefruit League appearances have been as a right fielder, which is Bradley's projected starting assignment.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO