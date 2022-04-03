ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Rafael Montero: Available out of bullpen

 1 day ago

Montero (lat) is listed among the Astros' available relievers for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart...

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
Fan informs Yankees prospect he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
The Texas Rangers’ trash is, apparently, the New York Yankees’ treasure

The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
Yankees swing trade with Rangers for pitch-framing artist

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers made a trade on Saturday that sends catcher Jose Trevino to New York in exchange for pitchers Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom. The Rangers — who turned heads with additions early in the offseason — already had catching depth with Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim in place, and they add a couple of upside arms in Abreu and Ahlstrom.
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Dealt to Mets

The Mets acquired Rodriguez from the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for Miguel Castro, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The swap of relievers gives the Mets a much-needed lefty option, as Rodriguez becomes the only southpaw that's tentatively in the Mets' projected Opening Day bullpen. Rodriguez is expected to slot into the middle relief/setup ranks for the Mets after he accrued a 4.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB in 46.1 innings with the Yankees last season to go with one save and 13 holds.
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Continues huge spring

Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a Grapefruit League win over Atlanta on Saturday. The backstop slugged a two-run homer in the third inning and followed with a solo shot in the fifth. With seven long balls in just nine games, Higashioka has gone deep more than any other player this spring. He's also slashing .478/.500/1.391 and has knocked in 11 runs. Higashioka was initially expected to split time behind the plate with Ben Rortvedt (oblique), but with the latter expected to begin the campaign on the injured list and Higashioka swinging the bat so well, he could get an opportunity to lock down a larger share of playing time if he's able to extend the hot hitting into the regular season.
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Will make Opening Day roster

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Friday that Abreu will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Max Goodman of SI.com reports. Abreu has looked great this spring, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings during which he has allowed only one hit and posted a 6:0 K:BB. Beyond the Grapefruit League success, the right-hander's security on the 28-man roster is buoyed by the fact that he's out of minor-league options. Abreu got his first extended look in the majors last season, posting a 5.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB across 36.2 relief innings.
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Expected to begin season on IL

Rortvedt (oblique) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The catcher was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 in a trade that included Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson and sent away Gary Sanchez. Once healthy, Rortvedt is expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka for the starting job behind the plate this season. In 39 games with the Twins last season, the 24-year-old Rortvedt slashed .169/.229/.281 with three homers and seven RBI.
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Makes final spring start

Pivetta allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in Sunday's spring start against the Braves. Pivetta made his final Grapefruit League start and is in position to pitch the second game of the season, Saturday, April 9, against the Yankees. He had a lot of traffic, including a hit batsman, but he was touched only by Matt Olson's first-inning solo home run. The right-hander finished spring training with eight runs allowed (six earned) on 15 hits and six walks while punching out 22 batters over 15.2 innings.
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Having better spring

Corder is batting .478 (11-for-23) with one walk, three doubles and two runs scored in 13 games this spring. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the difference between Cordero at this year's spring training compared to last year with Ian Browne of MLB.com. The lefty-hitting outfielder missed the beginning of camp in 2021 due to COVID-19 and never overcame the missed time. "In his situation, I think it wasn't fair for him. He was on the roster and wasn't able to get here [on time]," Cora said. "I understand. I think he missed a big part of Spring Training. Him being here early [this year], you can see the results now. We really like where he's at offensively." The 27-year-old outfielder is not expected to break camp with the Red Sox, but he serves as organizational depth if Jackie Bradley's bat fails to improve drastically on last season's .497 OPS. Eight of Cordero's 13 Grapefruit League appearances have been as a right fielder, which is Bradley's projected starting assignment.
Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Tending to biceps injury

Sherriff hasn't appeared in any of the Phillies' Grapefruit League games since Monday due to biceps tendinitis, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Sherriff is scheduled to play catch Monday and isn't being ruled out from making the Opening Day roster, but he may be running out of time to prove his health in advance of the Phillies' first regular-season game next Friday against Oakland. The lefty is one of several relievers who have been banged up in spring camp, with Sam Coonrod (shoulder), Jose Alvarado (neck) and Connor Brogdon (undisclosed) having all battled injuries of varying degrees.
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
