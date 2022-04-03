ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers' Matt Bush: Throws as opener

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bush struck out one over one scoreless inning in Saturday's spring training game against the Guardians. Bush, who was used as an opener in what amounted to a...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Angels designate Justiin Upton for assignment on Saturday

The Los Angeles Angels have designated outfielder Justin Upton for assignment on Saturday. According to Jeff Passan, Upton is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent. Expect Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh to see more at-bats for the Angels while Upton attempts to join another club. Adell's current...
MLB
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Padres acquire Sean Manaea in trade with Athletics

The San Diego Padres have been busy talking trade leading up to Opening Day. The Padres nearly worked out a trade with the New York Mets involving Eric Hosmer, Chris Paddack and Dominic Smith, but talks stalled. However, San Diego just completed a trade with the Oakland Athletics for pitcher Sean Manaea, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
MLB
NBC Sports

A's trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The Athletics' fire sale continued early Sunday morning. Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A's made the trade official shortly after the news broke. After the A's...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Taking hill Opening Day

The Diamondbacks announced Bumgarner as their starting pitcher for Thursday's season opener versus the Padres in Arizona. Bumgarner's status as a four-time All-Star more than anything likely allowed him to pick up the Opening Day nod, as his first two seasons in Arizona haven't justified him receiving the assignment over Zac Gallen (shoulder) or Merrill Kelly. The 32-year-old at least showed some improvement in 2021 after a disastrous debut season in the desert, accruing a 4.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB in 146.1 innings. Bumgarner's ability to eat innings and limit walks are still valuable skills at this stage of his career, but his diminishing strikeout rate and poor team context make him little more than a back-end option on a fantasy pitching staff in the majority of leagues.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out with Grade 2 oblique strain

Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Rojas will be out for "weeks, not days" after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Rojas was set to start on the left side of Arizona's infield, but he'll now be sidelined for Opening...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocky spring continues

Melancon allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over one inning in Saturday's spring training game against the White Sox. Melancon is the Diamondbacks' closer, but he's had a rocky spring with six runs allowed in 3.1 innings. He's perceived to have high stability in the closer role, but in case things go sideways, Ian Kennedy is the closer-in-waiting.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member need an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
Arizona Sports

D-backs name Madison Bumgarner Opening Day starting pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks named Madison Bumgarner their Opening Day starting pitcher on Sunday. This will be Bumgarner’s third straight Opening Day start for the D-backs after he threw in five season openers for the San Francisco Giants. Manager Torey Lovullo said on Friday that he wanted to see the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Explains poor results

Melancon has been "toying" with new grips on pitches, explaining his poor results thus far in Cactus League outings, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon is experimenting with new grips on his cutter, two-seam fastball and changeup, the last of which he plans to incorporate more heavily into his mix in 2022. The Diamondbacks' projected closer has allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. Saying he's "not concerned" about the results at this point, Melancon talked about testing multiple grips in the relatively safe environment of spring training action, and he can always revert to previous grips. As for the changeup, he said, "I didn't have a change-up for a long time. I've developed one. My goal is to throw one this year and use it often. That's been a major part of this for me." So, the pitcher feels there's nothing to see here in terms of his Cactus League performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scratched with lower-leg injury

Rockies manager Bud Black said that Senzatela has been scratched ahead of his scheduled Cactus League start Sunday against the White Sox due to a lower-leg issue, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The skipper said the Rockies are just being "super cautious" with Senzatela, who is still expected to make...
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Solid in spring

Littell has allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout in three innings across three Cactus League games. Littell was very effective in 2021, working in everything from an opener role to a fill-in at closer occasionally. He posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB with a 4-0 record, two saves and five holds in 61.2 innings. Entering 2022, Giants manager Gabe Kapler still hesitates to give strictly defined roles to his relievers. Jake McGee, Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers are expected to be in the closer committee, while Littell's versatility will see him often work in the middle innings. Given his 3.86 FIP from last season, he'll likely face a little regression in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Tyler Kinley: Tosses perfect frame Sunday

Kinley tossed a perfect fifth inning to earn the save in Sunday's Cactus League win over the White Sox. Kinley gave up a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, but he bounced back with his third scoreless outing in four relief appearances this spring. The right-hander picked up 10 holds for the Rockies last year while posting a 4.73 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 70.1 innings across 70 relief appearances. However, he faces an uphill battle for high-leverage work since Colorado has Alex Colome, Daniel Bard and Carlos Estevez available in the late innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB

