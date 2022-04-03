ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Mets' Tzu-Wei Lin: Lands with Mets organization

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lin signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on March 16. Lin didn't play from late May...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Bartolo Colon returning to New York Mets after all

Bartolo Colon has been adamant that his career is not over. He still wants to return to the majors, specifically with the New York Mets, for a final season. It does not matter that he will turn 49 years old this year, or that his last season in the majors came in 2018 – Colon is timeless.
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets reported blockbuster raises eyebrows

The New York Mets are not done when it comes to upgrading their team. They were already looking for help in the bullpen, but in the wake of Jacob deGrom’s injury and questions about Max Scherzer’s availability for Opening Day, the rotation has become a question mark. It makes sense that the Mets would be looking to find pieces.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees, Mets agree to rare trade

The New York Yankees and New York on Sunday agreed to do some rare business. The sides traded a pair of relief pitchers, with right-hander Miguel Castro going to the Bronx and left-hander Joely Rodriguez headed to Queens. The swap marks just the fourth time the crosstown rivals have completed...
MLB
NESN

New York Mets Scratch Max Scherzer from Saturday Start

The New York Mets have scratched Max Scherzer from his start Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. If you know a fan of the Mets, you may want to get in touch with them just to make sure they aren’t ready to jump off the nearest bridge. This news about Scherzer comes one day after it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be lost to the Mets for approximately two months due to a stress fracture in his shoulder. While the Mets have yet to give a reason for Scherzer not pitching Saturday, it could just be because they are playing it safe with their new ace.
MLB
FanSided

The Texas Rangers’ trash is, apparently, the New York Yankees’ treasure

The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Mets fans react to Jacob deGrom injury news

The concern that New York Mets fans had when news broke that Jacob deGrom had tightness in his shoulder was well-founded. On Friday, the Mets confirmed reports that deGrom will not throw for roughly four weeks. Mets fans had some time to process this as a possibility after Thursday’s reports....
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Day-to-day with stiff neck

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday that Nimmo won't play in either of the team's final two Grapefruit League games due to a stiff neck, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The Mets are hopeful that by holding Nimmo out of the lineup for the next two days, he'll show enough improvement to be ready to make the start in center field in Thursday's season opener in Washington. If Nimmo remains out for Opening Day, a spot in the outfield could open up for Dominic Smith, as Mark Canha would likely shift over from his normal spot in left to cover center field for Nimmo in that scenario.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Dealt to Mets

The Mets acquired Rodriguez from the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for Miguel Castro, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The swap of relievers gives the Mets a much-needed lefty option, as Rodriguez becomes the only southpaw that's tentatively in the Mets' projected Opening Day bullpen. Rodriguez is expected to slot into the middle relief/setup ranks for the Mets after he accrued a 4.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB in 46.1 innings with the Yankees last season to go with one save and 13 holds.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Bullpen session on tap

Scherzer (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Manager Buck Showalter said the Mets will assess how Scherzer's tight right hamstring responds to the throwing session before determining whether he's capable of making the team's Opening Day start Thursday in Washington. The Opening Day nod became vacated last week, when ace Jacob deGrom was diagnosed with a shoulder injury that will keep him sidelined for at least four weeks. With deGrom on the shelf and Scherzer's status for Opening Day iffy, Tylor Megill has likely secured a spot in the Mets' rotation to begin the campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB

