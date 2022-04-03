Mets' Tzu-Wei Lin: Lands with Mets organization

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday that Nimmo won't play in either of the team's final two Grapefruit League games due to a stiff neck, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The Mets are hopeful that by holding Nimmo out of the lineup for the next two days, he'll show enough improvement to be ready to make the start in center field in Thursday's season opener in Washington. If Nimmo remains out for Opening Day, a spot in the outfield could open up for Dominic Smith, as Mark Canha would likely shift over from his normal spot in left to cover center field for Nimmo in that scenario.
