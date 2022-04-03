Hatcher Mountain Fire

MOUNTAIN IRON — A late afternoon fire caused extensive damage to a Mountain Iron home around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Northland FireWire. Flames and heavy smoke were seen as crews first arrived at the house in the 5400 block of Bluebell Avenue. No one was home at the time. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Northland FireWire reported. The Mountain Iron, Virginia, Fayal, and Pike-Sandy-Britt fire departments were dispatched to fight the blaze.

