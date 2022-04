WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will be coming into Kansas on Tuesday, bringing strong winds and a threat of some severe weather to south central and eastern Kansas. Extreme fire danger will setup for southwest and central Kansas for the afternoon, as gusts are expected to be near 40 mph. The chance of hail and wind producing storms will setup near Wichita after 5pm, with the threat continuing to around 10 pm.

