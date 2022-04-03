ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomfret, VT

Snowmobile driver dies during race at Vermont ski area

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — A 56-year-old New York resident has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont, police said.

State police troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a snowmobile crash, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

One of the snowmobile operators was traveling down the mountain when he left the course area and crashed into a tree, the statement said.

The operator suffered fatal injuries and was not transported to the hospital, according to police.

State police did not release the name of the victim, but Rock The Hills VT, which organized the race, identified him in a statement posted on Facebook as Jim Darrow.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of one of our long time racers, Jim Darrow while he was returning down the hill after a winning run,” the organization posted on Facebook. “While we may never be sure exactly what happened, today was a tragic accident, there is no other way to say it.”

Racing continued Sunday at the request of Darrow’s family, the organization said.

The snowmobile was totaled, police said.

Ski area management also expressed condolences.

“All of us at the Suicide Six Ski Area are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of a participant in the snowmobile race event organized by Rock The Hills on Saturday, April 2,” Courtney Lowe, president of the Woodstock Inn & Resort, owner and operator of the ski area, said in a statement.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

834K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

Related
People

School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency

Arthur McDougall, a school bus driver in the small town of Topsham, Maine, died shortly after experiencing a medical event behind the wheel on Monday. He was 77. "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away," Maine School Administrative District 75 interim Superintendent Bob Lucy wrote on Facebook on Monday.
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Maine woman dies after a fatal snowmobile crash

OXFORD, Maine — A woman from Oquossoc died this afternoon, after crashing into trees while snowmobiling in Lower Cupsuptic Township. Marjorie Davan, age 52 of Oquossoc, was driving her 2016 Polaris Pro S 600 with a group of friends when she failed to make a left-hand turn. Davan was...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Car Swerving to Avoid Roadkill Leads to 9-Vehicle Pileup on Maine Turnpike

A car swerving to avoid roadkill caused a 9-vehicle pileup on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., state police said the driver of a Dodge Caliber swerved to avoid roadkill, overcorrected, and then rolled their vehicle into a ditch near mile marker 185 northbound on Interstate 95 near the Broadway exit in Bangor.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomfret, VT
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Ski Area#Suicide Six#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Royalton Barracks#Rock The Hills Vt
WCAX

Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home

We first introduced you to North Country native Connor Steeves, 23, just over a month ago after he escaped Ukraine and was on a bus to Krakow, Poland. Proposal to use ranked-choice voting in Vermont presidential primary stalls. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s back to the drawing board for an...
BURLINGTON, VT
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bangor Daily News

Franklin County woman dies in snowmobile crash

A woman died Monday afternoon after she crashed into trees while snowmobiling in Lower Cupsuptic Township. Marjorie Davan, 52, of Oquossoc was driving a 2016 Polaris Pro S 600 with a group of friends when she failed to make a left-hand turn, crashed into several small trees and was thrown from the snowmobile, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

834K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy