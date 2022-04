Xander Bogaerts has been in the Red Sox organization for nearly half of his life, but the shortstop’s long-term future in Boston is uncertain. The six-year extension Bogaerts signed with the Red Sox in April 2019 provided the three-time All-Star with the opportunity to opt out of his current deal following the 2022 Major League Baseball season. It would not be a stunner if he elects to do so, as Bogaerts has proven to be one of the best shortstops in all of baseball and might seize the chance to cash in on the open market.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO