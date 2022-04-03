Start your week smart: Ukraine, Pakistan, Brazil, Alaska Airlines, Estelle Harris

Agricultural powerhouse Brazil is nervously watching the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine, uncertain whether the upside -- an expected boost to Brazil's corn exports -- will outweigh the hit to its crucial fertilizer imports.
Brazil, a top exporter of agricultural products including beef, chicken, soy and corn, stands to gain a windfall from surging commodities prices, driven higher worldwide by the war.
But the country also depends heavily on imported fertilizer, and is facing a collapse in stock from top supplier Russia, whose exports have been hit hard by Western sanctions.
Corn has been particularly affected by the war.
