Start your week smart: Ukraine, Pakistan, Brazil, Alaska Airlines, Estelle Harris

By Andrew Torgan
 2 days ago

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week...

WALB 10

Biden starts week of talks to step up aid effort in Ukraine

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. Video shows a rented Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into parked vehicles below. The Senate Judiciary Committee begins its historic confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Transgender advocate found dead on Lake Michigan shore.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Agriculture giant Brazil nervously eyes Ukraine war

Agricultural powerhouse Brazil is nervously watching the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine, uncertain whether the upside -- an expected boost to Brazil's corn exports -- will outweigh the hit to its crucial fertilizer imports. Brazil, a top exporter of agricultural products including beef, chicken, soy and corn, stands to gain a windfall from surging commodities prices, driven higher worldwide by the war. But the country also depends heavily on imported fertilizer, and is facing a collapse in stock from top supplier Russia, whose exports have been hit hard by Western sanctions. Corn has been particularly affected by the war.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTVZ

Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s flagship airline says it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York. The new route will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world. Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. The first flights will now begin in September. For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Vietnam Airlines Will Stop Flying To Russia From Friday

Reuters is reporting that Vietnam Airlines will be indefinitely suspending regular flights between Hanoi and Moscow from 25 March. The decision was made to review procedures, requirements, and regulations related to current flight operations in Russia. Declining tourism. The suspension of services and growing international sanctions on Russia will likely...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Police capture fox that bit lawmaker on Capitol Hill

US Capitol police have captured a fox suspected of biting a Congressional lawmaker on the leg.The police department collared the animal after taking to twitter to warn politicians and staffers on Capitol Hill to be on the look out for “aggressive fox encounters.”“We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the US Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find,” they tweeted.And two hours later they announced, “Captured” along with pictures of the animal in a crate.Represenative Ami...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Zelensky tells UN to 'act immediately' on Russia or close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged the United Nations to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether" during a blistering address Tuesday in which he showed harrowing footage of dead bodies -- including children -- he said were victims of Russian atrocities. The footage showed partially uncovered dead people -- including children -- in shallow graves, several bodies in a courtyard and dead people with hands tied behind their back slumped towards a wall.
WORLD
CNN

