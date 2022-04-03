ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 Qualifying results: Ryan Blaney secures pole position ahead of Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

By Sai Karteek Kompally
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR will host its 7th round of the Cup Series season this weekend at Richmond Raceway. Ryan Blaney, the No.12 Ford Mustang driver from Team Penske will be starting ahead of the pack as he finishes 1st in the qualifier. William Byron who won this years’ Folds of Honor...

NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Shares Terrifying News

Late last month, NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan was involved in a scary accident at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Just a few weeks later, Deegan was forced to miss a race for other reasons. In a video she posted to YouTube, Deegan said she was skipping the latest race in fear for her life.
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin’s Win On Sunday

Virginia native Denny Hamlin entered Sunday’s race at Richmond 22nd in points with zero top ten finishes. He left it the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. At +1000 to be the first to take the checkered flag, the 41-year-old driver scored a huge win for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.
Richmond Cup results, driver points

Using keen pit strategy from crew chief Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin earned his first win of the season Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin hunted William Byron down using tires that were 43 laps fresher, erasing a significant deficit to the No. 24 Chevrolet and scoring his fourth win at Richmond, his home track.
Toyota Owners 400 (Richmond) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions

The Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway is aptly named due to the NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer’s recent success. Joe Gibbs Racing Camrys have won eight of the last dozen races here; Martin Truex Jr. alone has won three of the past five. If there’s any place JGR has...
NASCAR Cup Series in Richmond live stream (4/3): How to watch online, TV, time

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond on Sunday, April 3, for the Toyota Owners 400. The race will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Martin Truex Jr. left Richmond Raceway a winner in his last visit to the Virginia short track, a playofff victory last September that helped him get into NASCAR’s championship round and showed the veteran has plenty left in his tank.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Richmond

Sheldon Creed Shows Never-Give-Up Attitude at Richmond Raceway in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. “I really thought we were going to have a strong No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet today at Richmond Raceway. We started the race 13th and fired off decent at the beginning of the run. Unfortunately, it didn’t stay that way. We struggled for most of the day with handling issues and a lack of drive, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up. I’m so proud of them for all of their hard work. We’ve got some work to do in the shop and I will go back and study my notes for this track. We’ve got a lot of fight left in this team. On to Martinsville.”
Denny Hamlin turns his season around with win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Denny Hamlin has had such a bad season, he had not even looked at where he was positioned in the NASCAR Cup Series standings over the first five weeks of the year. He took a look last week — he was 22nd after six races —...
Petty GMS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “While the result might not show it, I feel like today was one of the best races so far this season where our No. 42 Camaro ZL1 had speed. Even though we had to start deep in the field, I was able to steadily move forward and battle for a spot inside the top-15 in the opening stage. Our ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet fought a loose in, tight in the middle and loose off handling condition, but small air pressure adjustments helped the overall balance. Pit strategy was all over the board which caught us a lap down. We fought our way to be in the free pass position to get back on the lead lap, but it was taken from us when we were called for being involved in the accident. That could have opened the door for us to move back through the field, because I thought our car was good enough to do so. This Petty GMS team will keep battling though and we’ll shift our focus to Martinsville under the lights."
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Richmond Raceway Drivers for DraftKings

Who's ready for some short-track racing? NASCAR Cup Series drivers should be as they’re making the trek to Richmond Raceway this weekend. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com set your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineups for the Toyota Owners 400, airing on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Richmond...
NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Denny Hamlin wins in Richmond

It was another action-packed Sunday at the racetrack on FOX. Denny Hamlin came from behind to win it all at the Toyota Owners 400, as the NASCAR Cup Series race made its Next Gen short-track debut. Here are the top moments from Richmond Raceway:. Setting the stage. Pre-race ceremonies got...
RICHMOND, VA

