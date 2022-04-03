TAAC baseball preview: Ottawa Hills favored to win league title

The Ottawa Hills baseball team is the preseason favorite to win the Toledo Area Athletic Conference.

Ottawa Hills returns six starters who were on the Green Bears’ squad that went 24-4 last season.

The Green Bears are ready to follow up their 2021 campaign with a strong 2022 season. Coach Chris Hardman has 14 seniors on his team this spring.

“Our kids have continued to work hard and aspire to, I think, continuously getting better,” Hardman said. “Their offseason work habits were champion-like, and their mindset is just terrific. And yes, we had a good season last year, and I know all those kids expect to be just as good, maybe better.”

The Green Bears received 25 points in a preseason poll of league coaches. Toledo Christian followed with 20 points for second. Cardinal Stritch received 14 points and a predicted third-place finish. Northwood (11 points) and Maumee Valley (five points) rounded out fourth and fifth place, respectively. Emmanuel Christian will not field a team this season.

Here is a look at TAAC baseball teams in predicted order of finish.

OTTAWA HILLS

■ Coach: Chris Hardman, 42nd year

■ Last year: 24-4, 9-1 TAAC

■ Top players: Seniors Alex Nemunaitis, P-SS; Andy Nemunaitis, P-2B; Blake Gnepper, C; Warren Goik, P-1B; Adam Hamilton, P/OF; Jack Genzman, P.

■ Outlook: Ottawa Hills will rely on its pitching depth, including two of the top pitchers in the TAAC last season. Adam Hamilton was 6-0 with a 1.06 earned-run average over 33 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts. He was second in the conference in ERA and tied for first in hits allowed (19). Nemunaitis (4-2 record) pitched to a 1.81 ERA over 31 innings with 37 strikeouts. At the plate, Goik was fourth in the TAAC in batting average (.385). He had 19 runs batted in and 20 hits.

“Our team has prepared to tackle a very challenging schedule,” Hardman said. “We are excited to begin our season.”

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN

■ Coach: Paul LaPlante, fifth season

■ Last year: 17-7, 9-1

■ Top players: Seniors Joe O’Neil, 3B-P; Malachi Beyer, 1B-P; Lukas Donawa, CF-P; Kyle Gebhart, SS-P.

■ Outlook: Toledo Christian has five starters that return, including three All-TAAC first-team players: O’Neil, Malachi Beyer, and Donawa. Graduated is two-time TAAC player of the year Max Donawa. The Eagles have four players who batted better than .330. O’Neil hit .385 with 31 RBIs and scored 17 runs. Beyer hit .366 with 26 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Donawa hit .361 with 30 RBIs and 30 runs scored. The Eagles have a strong pitching staff, including Gebhart who had a 1.77 ERA over 23 innings.

“With a strong nucleus of players, we have several young players who will need to step up in order to compete,” LaPlante said.

CARDINAL STRITCH

■ Coach: Mike McGee, fifth season

■ Last year: 7-14, 4-6

■ Top players: Seniors Bobby Heskett, P-1B; Conner Wuertz, P. Sophomores Nate Bennett, C; Tyler Bohnsack, CF; Dylan St. Pierre, INF-P.

■ Outlook: Cardinal Stritch is fielding a young team this season with three returning starters. Right-hander Haskett had a 3.25 ERA last season. Bennett batted .325, while Bohnsack hit .300.

“We should be fast, and we have a lot of team chemistry,” McGee said. “Most of our players are coming off a good summer team.”

NORTHWOOD

■ Coach: Clay Rolf, second season

■ Last year: 8-20, 6-4

■ Top players: Senior Braden Alore, 2B-1B. Juniors AJ Cruz, SS; Gage Reed, 3B-P; Sean Kovacs, 1B-P; Nolan Wagner, P-C-3B.

■ Outlook: The Rangers have four returning starters and one senior. Cruz batted .357 last season, which was 15th in the TAAC. He had 15 stolen bases and drove in 10 runs.

“We will have a young team with a lot of guys that are athletic and versatile and eager to play,” Rolf said. “We have competition at many spots, and it will be fun to see how it plays out.”

MAUMEE VALLEY

■ Coach: Christopher Weakley, first season

■ Last year: 5-14, 2-7

■ Top players: Seniors Alec Schoepf, P-SS; Talon Kuhl, P-LF; Danny Knorek, C-1B. Junior David Parcher, Jr., CF-2B. Sophomore Andrew Knorek, P-2B.

■ Outlook: The Hawks feature a young roster with three seniors and four returning starters. Maumee Valley will turn to Schoepf, Kuhl, Knorek, Parcher, and Kornek to lead the way.

“These five young men above have a large workload ahead of them this season with some young freshmen to play some big roles,” Weakley said. “Schoepf and Knorek are key hitters and pitchers, along with David Parcher running the ball down in center field with big 6-foot-4 Talon Kuhl, who will throw strikes and give our team a chance to scratch out some wins. We will compete in every game we play, even being young.”