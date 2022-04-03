Bilyeu: A special spring aligns three religious holidays

How often do Ramadan, Passover, and Easter overlap?

The last two are often close together, especially since Passover is an eight-day holiday offering a week’s worth of opportunity to sync up. Passover comes at the same time on the Hebrew calendar each year, beginning on the 15th day of the Hebrew month Nisan, but this date varies on the Gregorian calendar. Easter Sunday, too, isn’t always on the same date; it can fall anywhere from late March to late April.

Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, comes about two weeks earlier each year on the Gregorian calendar, because a year is slightly shorter in the former than in the latter. So it can fall in June or September or, as it will in 10 years, in December.

Thus, having Passover and Easter occur during Ramadan seems unusual and absolutely wonderful to me.

Sunday is the first full day of the holy month of Ramadan, during which fasting from sunrise to sunset each day is one of the five pillars of Islam.

In the very early morning, a nutritious, hydrating meal known as suhur is enjoyed; it’s intended to provide sustenance to last for the entire day. In the evening, iftar is the dinner which breaks the daily fast, and it is ideally shared with loved ones in community. By tradition, many begin iftar by eating three dates, to emulate the Prophet Muhammad. The meal itself can then be as simple or elaborate as desired, with meats, cheeses, plentiful fruits and vegetables, grains, and sweets.

To outsiders, the four weeks of daylight fasting can seem strenuous and exhausting. But inevitably when I’ve interviewed imams and practicing Muslims for stories, I am always deeply impressed when they remark upon what a blessing Ramadan is to them.

As Ramadan continues, Jews will commemorate Passover — the Exodus from bondage in Egypt — at a Seder, with prescribed rituals and foods. During the holiday no leavened products are permitted, which can include flour, popcorn, certain sodas, and lentils, depending on the branch of Judaism. (Suffice it to say, it’s complicated.)

The first Seder (some people hold them on both the first and second nights) will take place at sundown on April 15. Families and friends will gather to remember the Israelites’ enslavement and subsequent freedom, and then enjoy a substantial meal that includes matzah (unleavened flat bread) and a slew of other dishes, often including gefilte fish (poached fish dumplings).

And while it’s still gaining popularity, Mimouna is a particularly beautiful way to end Passover: Traditionally, Muslim neighbors have brought dishes to their Jewish friends, such as pancakes and breads, that haven’t been permitted in the latter’s homes for the previous week.

And then on April 17, two weeks into Ramadan and the second day of Passover, there’s Easter: the Christian celebration of Jesus’ resurrection. It comes with foods that are religiously symbolic, like eggs representing new life, and some that are just fun, such as jelly beans.

Each of these overlapping spring holidays is unique and special in its own way.

And whichever one(s) you’re celebrating, my hope is that you spend them with people you love, with an abundance of food, and with a deep appreciation of how interconnected we all are at heart.