All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been about four years since Dyson wowed us with its Dyson Airwrap Complete hair styler — the all-in-one styling device that uses high-velocity air technology to dry and de-frizz hair, as well as style it in any number of smooth and sleek or wavy and voluminous styles. Dyson has never been one to espouse the mantra of "do less," so it's no surprise that the brand is besting its own achievements with the announcement of a new (sort of) tool, called the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler that will launch this summer.

HAIR CARE ・ 18 DAYS AGO