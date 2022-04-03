ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Talking Tech says goodbye (for now): Talking Tech podcast

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below . This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. So this is it. This is the final episode for now. I'm going to leave the door open, maybe a tiny crack. I'll explain more of that in a bit, but for now, if you haven't heard from earlier episodes of this podcast, Talking Tech is going to take a hiatus. I'm not going to call it a permanent hiatus. There is a possibility that we come back in some form. I can't guarantee anything, but again, like I said, I'll leave the door open just a little crack. Maybe we come back. I don't know, but for right now, the Talking Tech podcast is going to go on hiatus. And I figured what better way to wrap this up then to share some of my personal tech tips, things that I try to do every day. I'm not always successful, but I try to do a lot of this stuff all the time.

And I think it's important that you do too. And if there's any lessons to take away from this podcast, I'm hoping it's these. So I'll share some of these tips right now. The first one, this is at the very top of my list, because I feel like it's one of the most important. Turn on two factor authentication. If you're not exactly sure what that is, if you're still in the dark about it, basically, the way it works is when you sign up for an account, you can have this extra layer security when you log in. So let's say you log in. Right after that, you'll get a prompt that says we're going to send you a code to your smartphone or wherever. And you have to type that in too. So it's on top of your password. I love it. It's super helpful if you're trying to keep your account extra secure.

If you're worried about just getting spam with text all the time, every time you log in, you can save your details on your browser. So that way you can just log in, you don't have to do it every single time. Also, if you're tired of typing in the codes, a lot of apps now have been really good at allowing you to just open up your smartphone app and clicking a yes or no. Did you log in here? And then you're set. But I highly recommend turning it on. It's super helpful, super useful. You never know what could happen. And the last thing you want is someone to get into your account. It's a nice little buffer that can protect you and protect your stuff.

The next one I would say is passwords. If you haven't tried it yet, use a password manager. If you're not sure about password managers, figure out those critical accounts that you know that, hey, if it gets compromised, that's going to ruin your day. If you have accounts like that, make sure those have unique passwords. I get it. There's some sites where you're just plugging in a password to get on an account. And it really doesn't matter to you. If you want to plug in a password that you're sure about, fine. But the important thing is those critical accounts. Just make sure that you have unique passwords for each. And again, ideally password manager. That's the best way to go. It's one sign in, one login. It generates your own passwords randomly. It's a great tool if you haven't used them yet.

The third one, I fail at this a lot. I'm not going to sit here and pretend that I'm perfect at this. Never put off the software update. I do it all the time. I admit it. But again, don't put off the software update. It is so important, especially if you're trying to protect yourself. If you're trying to make sure that your phone, your laptop, everything is secure and safe, always update. Even if you're in the middle of something and it's a giant pain, do it anyway.

The last one, and this is another one I violate too sometimes, but it's good. Never charge your devices to 100%. A lot of batteries now are newer. They work a lot better and they don't need to be fully charged to operate properly. It's not like the days where you go from zero to a hundred. Keep your stuff charged like between 20% to 80% or so. And you're in good shape. You'll take care of your battery. You'll take care of your devices. It's all beautiful. So that's it.

Again, if you want to read any of my coverage, you can go to tech.USAtoday.com. I think right now, I just want to say thanks. I want to say thank you to all my editors. My editor, Michelle, who has been so supportive of this podcast and has really been a champion and someone that has really helped allow me to bring this to you. So I want to thank her. I want to thank Mike Snyder, who was co-hosting with me on this podcast for quite a while. And we worked so great together and it is always fun to work with Mike. And I really appreciate being able to work with him and help keep this going. I want to thank Jeff Graham, who was the original host of Talking Tech and started this whole podcast. Thanks for trusting me with this opportunity. Thank you for just helping me get on my way with this endeavor.

And I mean, you put together a podcast that has stood for a really long time. So again, thank you for that chance. And lastly, I want to thank all the listeners. Obviously, there's no podcast without listeners, so I really appreciate it that you came in and listened and hopefully you're able to take away some good guidance and good advice on your tech and how to best use it. I'm still going to be writing about tech. We still have a Talking Tech newsletter. So if you want to keep up with any tech news throughout the week, go to newsletters.USAtoday.com. Hit subscribe on Talking Tech. You'll get tech news delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.

I'm also available on Twitter. If you need to get ahold of me, ask questions, story ideas, whatever it is, I'm @BrettMolina23. So please don't hesitate to reach out. You've been listening to Talking Tech. Normally this is where I say we'll be back tomorrow, but maybe I'll say we'll be back soon someday. I don't know. Again, I'm leaving the door open a little bit, but thank you. Don't forget, newsletters.USAtoday.com for the Talking Tech newsletter. And we'll be back soon. Maybe. Goodbye.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talking Tech says goodbye (for now): Talking Tech podcast

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

432K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Laptop#Talking Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Podcast
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Austin 360

At SXSW, Mark Zuckerberg says metaverse is 'Holy Grail' of social experience

The metaverse will bring the next iteration of the internet and unlock new opportunities for the creator economy, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a session at South by Southwest. Zuckerberg wasn't in Austin in person, instead virtually joining in on the Tuesday event titled "Into the...
BUSINESS
Indy100

What is today’s Wordle answer #224?

Spoilers ahead.Although it’s relatively new on the scene, it’s hard to remember a time when we didn’t all start the day with the internet’s new favourite puzzle.With our Twitter feeds now full of little green squares, it seems everyone is enjoying the viral game.If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word. When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings...
TWITTER
The Independent

‘Let me be me’: Elon Musk quotes Eminem in legal battle over marijuana jokes on Twitter

Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?The Tesla CEO evoked rapper Eminem in his legal battle to "seize the memes of production" on Twitter from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which requires his tweets to be reviewed and pre-approved.“I mean we’re basically identical – a few differences maybe …” Musk said on Twitter, though it’s unclear if the comment had been approved.I mean we’re basically identical – a few differences maybe …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2022In a court filing this week, lawyers compared Mr Musk’s treatment by the SEC to the treatment of The Real...
CELEBRITIES
Austin Chronicle

Dispatches From the Center of Alt-Reality With Mark Zuckerberg at SXSW

While the world watches in horror as Russian forces continue to pummel the unyielding Ukrainian people, billionaire Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to grace SXSW with his presence (well virtually anyway) to discuss what the future holds for the metaverse. “Before we jump into everything today, this is probably the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Well…Facebook has a TikTok now

Facebook’s TikTok (that sounds wrong) was spotted a couple of days ago by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The account had acquired a blue checkmark, indicating its verified status. But its lack of content and somewhat odd bio — “We believe people can do more together, than alone.” (Why the comma?!) — still made us question whether this was really Facebook’s account. In addition, the account’s bio links out to the Facebook app on Google Play, not the Facebook website or some sort of official communication channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Facebook Makes a Big Controversial Change

Facebook has made a lot of changes since the Covid-19 pandemic. The most important of these is undoubtedly the change in the name of the company. Since October, Facebook is now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. The decision is aimed at two things:...
INTERNET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy