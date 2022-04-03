Tiger Woods announces he’s a ‘game-time decision” for 2022 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods isn’t closing the door on competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament, announcing that he will be a ‘game-time decision for golf’s biggest event at Augusta National.

Nearly 14 months after the horrific crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California that nearly cost him his leg, Woods is leaving open the possibility for an incredible comeback.

Even months after the accident on February 23, 2021, many doubted we would ever see Woods play golf professionally again. The focus for the all-time great golfer and his doctors was simply a recovery that allowed him to lead a normal life.

The man who has battled countless injuries late in his historic PGA career has seemingly overcome the odds again. He slowly got his swing back , hit the driving range and even casually competed with his son in the 2021 PNC Championship.

Now, amid speculation about his placement on the field list, Woods has left the door open to taking part in the Masters Tournament.

It’s remarkable that the 46-year-old even has a shot to compete in the tournament. While game-time decisions always come down to the wire in professional sports, with both outcomes common, it’s evident there is a real chance Woods competes.

No one expects Tiger Woods to win the 2022 Masters. However, just seeing him on the course and playing again would be an incredible outcome that no one could have even fathomed a year ago.

