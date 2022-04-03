ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four men take Toyota Camry from Uber driver in San Diego

By City News Service
 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four suspects -- one of them armed -- snatched a Toyota Camry from a man in his 40s, who was using the vehicle as an Uber driver in the Rolando Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The victim responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 6800 block of Veronica Avenue to pick up a fare when the four suspects approached the driver's door of the silver 2020 Toyota Camry, the San Diego Police Department reported.

One of the four suspects pointed a gun at the Uber driver and told him to get out of the car. The motorist got out and when he tried to get his cellphone, the suspects hit him several times.

The four suspects drove the Camry -- with license plate numbers 8PPR205 -- eastbound on Veronica Avenue.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the carjacking to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

