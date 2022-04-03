ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Sale of Cavanaugh Tract approved

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0n0N_0ey6DeDt00
The Cavanaugh property. Newberry County GIS

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved third, and final, reading of an ordinance to declare surplus and approve the sale and transfer of the Cavanaugh property (TMS 297-26).

As previously reported, the property was being sold to the South Florida Tissue Paper Company at the purchase price of $1.21 million.

County Administrator Christopher Inglese shed some light on the property’s new owners and their desire to invest in Newberry County. He also revealed the new owners will adjust their plans for the property.

“We’ve heard some comments from the public, and the city in particular, about the bidder’s original intentions for the land. Mr. Corzo has come to Newberry twice during this process, to visit Newberry and view the land. After the second reading, we spent several hours with him and had very positive discussions about his intentions and potential alternatives to meet his business needs,” Inglese said prior to the public hearing for the ordinance. “I found Mr. Corzo, and his son who is the third-generation to run their successful international business, to be extremely authentic, genuine and transparent throughout the process. They are a successful, family-owned business and investors who want to be part of the Newberry community and invest in Newberry County.”

With that said, Inglese revealed that he shared the concerns about a need for housing in the county and city. He said Corzo wants to work with the community, and is “open to doing a housing development on this property.”

“Also discussed was the possibility for an alternative site for the warehouse and distribution center. We took them to some potential sites, he’s expressed an interest and agreed that the warehouse and distribution center would be more appropriate at another location, other than the Cavanaugh Tract,” Inglese said.

Inglese added that Corzo is an investor and wants to invest in Newberry County.

Following Inglese’s comments, the floor was open to public comments; Karol Kunkle spoke and said she had no objections if they (the bidder) intended to do something other than a warehouse.

The third reading was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second.

In regard to future development, Katie Werts, zoning administrator for Newberry County, said a development would be allowed in the R2 Rural district, subject to all current zoning and subdivision ordinance requirements are met. An example of this would be a subdivision review.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

285K+

Views

Follow Newberry Observer and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Neighborhood angry over proposed extended-stay hotel

Residents of a subdivision on the east side of Newnan are fuming as a proposed extended stay hotel has been proposed right in the middle of it, and have asked for more input in the process. A group of residents last Thursday held a vigil on the corner of Thomaston...
NEWNAN, GA
Newberry Observer

City Council receives Main Street update

NEWBERRY — Utility Director Tim Baker provided Newberry City Council with an update Tuesday on the Main Street water line project. Baker said that work was currently progressing ahead of schedule. “We certainly appreciate all of our customers’ patience during this process,” he said. Baker split the...
NEWBERRY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boat manufacturer announces $8M expansion in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat manufacturing company is expanding operations in Dorchester County. Sportsman Boats Manufacturing, Inc., which is family-owned and operated, announced Thursday an $8 million expansion that will create 75 new jobs. The company produces family-friendly center console boats that feature the latest designs, procedures, and materials to offer customers unparalleled performance […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry, SC
Business
Newberry, SC
Government
Newberry County, SC
Government
WLTX.com

Could South Carolina do away with property taxes for some?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A panel of South Carolina lawmakers is looking into how to cut property taxes for certain South Carolinians. Two measures taken up by a Ways and Means subcommittee Wednesday could save farmers and homeowners that have homestead exemptions money. However, county officials are concerned about who would foot the bill.
INCOME TAX
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavanaugh Tract#Newberry County Council#County
Newberry Observer

Rabid skunk confirmed in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk, found near Jollystreet Road and Rebel Road in Newberry, has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Prosperity Drug thanks NCMH

NEWBERRY — Prosperity Drug Company stopped by Newberry County Memorial Hospital (NCMH) Friday, March 11 to say “thank you” for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosperity Drug set up a table in the cafeteria over the lunch hour to distribute gift packages to staff members. The packages included items like hand sanitizer and a Vaccine Ambassador Starter Pack. The kit includes information on how to address concerns and fears about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Shred event held at Coop

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry Electric Cooperative held their annual Shred Event this month, with 3,400 pounds (from 85 vehicles) of sensitive materials shredded. In partnership with Shred360 and God’s Abundance for All People (GAP), this community drive-through event was free to the public; the only request made was for participants to donate items to GAP.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Coastal Strokes cuts the ribbon

PROSPERITY — Coastal Strokes has weathered the better part of two years of COVID-19 to finally celebrate a grand opening in Prosperity. The Town of Prosperity and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce helped host the event. Owner Mary Anne Dunn gathered a following as the go-to place for...
PROSPERITY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Newberry Observer

College Street water tank sees upgrades

NEWBERRY — Work has officially been completed on the City of Newberry’s water tank located on College Street. Utility Director Tim Baker said that Regulation 61-58 of state primary drinking water regulations requires that the surface of water tanks be protected by paint. The tank’s previous paint was...
NEWBERRY, SC
WBTW News13

What South Carolina counties have the most smokers?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Nearly one in three adults smoke in some South Carolina counties, according to a report from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. At the top of the list is Laurens County, where 28.02% of adults smoke. In the county with the lowest rate, more than […]
POLITICS
Newberry Observer

City Council reviews CPST projects

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council reviewed preliminary cost opinions from Alliance Engineering Thursday to choose projects to support for the upcoming Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) project. Mayor Foster Senn noted that the deadline to submit projects for support was Friday, March 18. Projects discussed included the expansion of...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

S.C. young farmers and ranchers bridge agriculture opportunities

CHARLESTON — Over three hundred young farmers, ranchers and ag enthusiasts, ages 18-35 years old, met recently for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Charleston. Members from across the state gathered to network, become better leaders in their communities and learn how to overcome challenges within the agriculture industry.
CHARLESTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Use SCFOIA or we may well lose it

Sunshine Week has arrived and is our annual reminder that if governmental transparency is not achieved our democracy will also never be fully realized. Rejoice, though, the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (SCFOIA) exists and sets minimum duties of transparency on entities who use public funds here. Use it or we may well lose it.
POLITICS
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy