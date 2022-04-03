Sale of Cavanaugh Tract approved

The Cavanaugh property. Newberry County GIS

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved third, and final, reading of an ordinance to declare surplus and approve the sale and transfer of the Cavanaugh property (TMS 297-26).

As previously reported, the property was being sold to the South Florida Tissue Paper Company at the purchase price of $1.21 million.

County Administrator Christopher Inglese shed some light on the property’s new owners and their desire to invest in Newberry County. He also revealed the new owners will adjust their plans for the property.

“We’ve heard some comments from the public, and the city in particular, about the bidder’s original intentions for the land. Mr. Corzo has come to Newberry twice during this process, to visit Newberry and view the land. After the second reading, we spent several hours with him and had very positive discussions about his intentions and potential alternatives to meet his business needs,” Inglese said prior to the public hearing for the ordinance. “I found Mr. Corzo, and his son who is the third-generation to run their successful international business, to be extremely authentic, genuine and transparent throughout the process. They are a successful, family-owned business and investors who want to be part of the Newberry community and invest in Newberry County.”

With that said, Inglese revealed that he shared the concerns about a need for housing in the county and city. He said Corzo wants to work with the community, and is “open to doing a housing development on this property.”

“Also discussed was the possibility for an alternative site for the warehouse and distribution center. We took them to some potential sites, he’s expressed an interest and agreed that the warehouse and distribution center would be more appropriate at another location, other than the Cavanaugh Tract,” Inglese said.

Inglese added that Corzo is an investor and wants to invest in Newberry County.

Following Inglese’s comments, the floor was open to public comments; Karol Kunkle spoke and said she had no objections if they (the bidder) intended to do something other than a warehouse.

The third reading was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second.

In regard to future development, Katie Werts, zoning administrator for Newberry County, said a development would be allowed in the R2 Rural district, subject to all current zoning and subdivision ordinance requirements are met. An example of this would be a subdivision review.