ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Several Homes Sold in Watertown This Week

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix condos and a single family home were sold this week. 56 Bartlett St. #56, 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2,052 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold:...

www.watertownmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Most Expensive Home Sold Last Week in Western New York

This home has a massive in-ground pool, large open living spaces, and beautiful curb appeal. Would you pay this much for it?. The housing market in and around Western New York and Buffalo has been wild over the past few years. Competition for homes is so high that prices have shot up. It’s not uncommon to see 10s of thousands of dollars over the asking price that was given and things like inspections waived to secure the purchase of a home. That’s great for sellers but rough for buyers.
BUFFALO, NY
Register Citizen

What were the five most expensive homes sold in Torrington in the last week?

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. A house in Torrington that sold for $299,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Torrington in the past week.
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Watertown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
WPRI 12 News

Family displaced by Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a historic home in Fall River Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to High Street around 5:15 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof. Fire officials tell 12 News that the flames weren’t the only obstacle they had to face. “We […]
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Four-alarm fire destroys home, multiple acres of brush, in Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. (WLNE)- A home in Lynn was destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Saturday afternoon. The fire spread from the home to a nearby brush area, burning multiple acres into the woods, according to the city’s fire department. Officials said that the fire started on Broadway just after...
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cir#Hillcrest#Palfrey#Housing List#Whites Ave#F3305
CBS Boston

Funeral Held For Peter Monsini, Worker Killed In Government Center Parking Garage Collapse

BOSTON (CBS) – A funeral was held Monday for Peter Monsini, the demolition worker killed when part of the Government Center Parking Garage collapsed late last month. Monsini was operating a piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor collapsed and he fell several stories to the ground below on March 26. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 for 20 years. A wake was held Sunday. Monsini’s funeral Mass took place on Monday at Holy Cross Church in South Easton. Peter Monsini. (Family photo) Monsini’s cousin described him as a strong Italian family man who grew up in Brockton. He was a proud father of a 17-year-old son. In a statement after his death, Monsini’s family said they were “shocked” by his death, and said he was “full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cleanup Underway At Homeless Encampment Along Charles River In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A cleanup crew spent Wednesday on the Cambridge side of the Charles River banks near the Boston University bridge. It’s a spot where one day earlier, WBZ exposed a homeless encampment with tents. Massachusetts State Police say they provided security detail for a company hired by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Crews dressed in protective gear were seen hauling piles to a dumpster on the side of the road Wednesday. Cambridge city leaders say the number of unhoused people in their city has gone up, especially since neighboring Boston dismantled tents in the area known as “Mass and Cass” several months ago. During an interview in Central Square Tuesday, a Cambridge City Councilor and WBZ videographer were assaulted, allegedly by a homeless man. Cambridge Police now say that man is facing assault and battery charges. DCR did not respond to inquiries from WBZ about why the clean-up effort was underway a day after the story aired.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Boston

Tewksbury Man Witnesses Thieves Cut Catalytic Converter Off RV

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A suspect is due in Lowell District Court charged with larceny for allegedly cutting the catalytic converter right from beneath the motorhome of a Tewksbury man. Al Sharpe says it was surreal when he witnessed the crime on his own property in the middle of the day. His home surveillance camera was rolling when a dark colored SUV suddenly pulled up in the driveway. “I looked out front and saw a strange car I didn’t recognize,” Sharpe said. He says the doorbell then rang over and over again, and the camera captures someone getting out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy