The Hubble Space Telescope captured a laser-like jet that represents a "tantrum" being thrown by an infant star. The outburst came from a very young star just starting its evolution, and the image shows a jet of gas traveling supersonically. The glow you see in the image comes from the jet colliding with gas and dust around the star, officials at the European Space Agency (ESA) wrote in an image description on Monday (March 7).

