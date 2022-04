Suleika Jaouad's 2021 memoir Between Two Kingdoms is the kind of book that moved me on a cellular level—the kind I stayed up too late listening to, compulsively texted my friends about and mourned when it was over. That precious hold over the reader is a function of Jaouad's unsparingly intimate account of her leukemia diagnosis in 2010 at age 22, just as she'd fallen in love with a new boyfriend and moved to Paris; the disruption of her young life in what we are told is our prime, including a bone marrow transplant and four brutal years of treatment; the band of friends she made, and lost, in the cancer ward and what would be the most challenging phase of cancer: learning how to live again after surviving it.

