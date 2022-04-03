Just 5 Minutes of Daily Breath Training Improves Exercise Tolerance in Middle-Aged and Older Adults
Despite the myriad known benefits of exercise, many middle-aged and older adults struggle to meet physical activity recommendations. New research finds potential for high-resistance inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST) to help this population transition to a healthier lifestyle. The study will be presented this week at the American Physiological Society annual...scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0