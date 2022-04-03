ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Boston Red Sox regular season begins soon. Here's what to know

By Sharon Brody Chris Citorik
WBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox kick off the team's regular season this...

www.wbur.org

NESN

Gold Glove Award Winner Sent Down To Red Sox Minor League Camp

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth. One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Trade For Another All-Star: Fans React

The Dodgers of Los Angeles are adding yet another All-Star player ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday morning, the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles is sending outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Dodgers are bolstering...
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees prospect had unfortunate way of finding out he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
NESN

MLB’s Top 100 Players List Includes Four From Red Sox Roster

The Boston Red Sox boast a deep lineup that features a team of All-Stars and World Series champions, and four of them got recognized by MLB.com. The site put out its annual Top 100 players list. To the surprise of probably no one, Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani came in at No. 1. But there were a few Red Sox players on that list, as well.
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox, Blue Jays swap catchers in trade

It is not every day that two teams complete a catcher-for-catcher swap trade, but the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays did just that on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire in exchange for Zack Collins. Collins featured in three seasons...
MLB
NESN

Chaim Bloom Not Done Building Red Sox Farm System Despite Rise In Rankings

Since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took over the reins of the Boston Red Sox front office, the team has quickly re-tooled its once abysmal farm system. When Bloom was hired prior to the 2020 season, the Red Sox had the worst farm system in all of Major League Baseball, according to Baseball America. In 2021, the team opened with the No. 21 farm system. Now, the Red Sox have climbed all the way up to No. 11 on Baseball America’s list, just three seasons removed from sitting in the basement of the rankings.
MLB
NESN

How Alex Cora Is Helping Red Sox Reliever Take Next Step In 2022

The Boston Red Sox took a shot on Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura last winter in free agency and it largely paid off. Last season the right-hander posted a 3.06 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 53 innings. While those numbers are great, Sawamura had one area that prevented him from being as consistent as the team needed him to be.
MLB
