Boston Red Sox regular season begins soon. Here's what to know

Since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took over the reins of the Boston Red Sox front office, the team has quickly re-tooled its once abysmal farm system. When Bloom was hired prior to the 2020 season, the Red Sox had the worst farm system in all of Major League Baseball, according to Baseball America. In 2021, the team opened with the No. 21 farm system. Now, the Red Sox have climbed all the way up to No. 11 on Baseball America’s list, just three seasons removed from sitting in the basement of the rankings.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO