Lisa McClain Lauds Trump for bin Laden Capture, Which Happened Under Obama

By Jason Lemon
 1 day ago
Stilgar
1d ago

Remember, you don't have to be intelligent to be in politics, you just have to be willing to lie, cheat, steal, and sell your soul to the highest bidder.

Linda baby
1d ago

This is GREAT! I love when they show how ignorant and undereducated they can be. You know its a talking point that they memorized except she's PRAISING OBAMAS actions. Not Trumps!

timothy james
1d ago

Typical maga rhetoric. Just like the pathetic Rethuglicans that voted against the infrastructure bill, then went out glad handing in their districts taking credit for it.

Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
