Lisa McClain Lauds Trump for bin Laden Capture, Which Happened Under Obama
The congresswoman made the assertion at Trump's Michigan rally on Saturday
Remember, you don't have to be intelligent to be in politics, you just have to be willing to lie, cheat, steal, and sell your soul to the highest bidder.
This is GREAT! I love when they show how ignorant and undereducated they can be. You know its a talking point that they memorized except she's PRAISING OBAMAS actions. Not Trumps!
Typical maga rhetoric. Just like the pathetic Rethuglicans that voted against the infrastructure bill, then went out glad handing in their districts taking credit for it.
