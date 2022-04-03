Ukrainian journalist injured by Russian attack speaks out
A Ukrainian journalist who was injured by Russian shelling in Chernihiv while covering the invasion, has spoken out from hospital .
Andriy Tsaplienko is one of a number of reporters who have been victims of attacked, or even killed there, while doing their job in recent weeks. The 53-year-old was hit in the leg by shrapnel from an explosion.
"Everything was calm and everything changed totally in moments," he told Fox News . "In five minutes there was a total hell around us".
"I feel incredibly lucky" he added.
