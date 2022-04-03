ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian journalist injured by Russian attack speaks out

By Sophie Thompson
 1 day ago

A Ukrainian journalist who was injured by Russian shelling in Chernihiv while covering the invasion, has spoken out from hospital .

Andriy Tsaplienko is one of a number of reporters who have been victims of attacked, or even killed there, while doing their job in recent weeks. The 53-year-old was hit in the leg by shrapnel from an explosion.

"Everything was calm and everything changed totally in moments," he told Fox News . "In five minutes there was a total hell around us".

"I feel incredibly lucky" he added.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

