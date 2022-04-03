ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 162.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 160.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City to just above flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near steady or slowly fall over the next several days. However, warmer temperatures and additional precipitation this week may cause the creek to rise again. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441.2 feet, Water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1442.7 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1442.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 1442.3 feet. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hardin County in southern Illinois Eastern Livingston County in western Kentucky Crittenden County in western Kentucky Northwestern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northwestern Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 526 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rosiclare to 7 miles south of Salem to 10 miles southeast of Calvert City, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Marion around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creswell. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 33 and 44. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 68 and 74. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Monday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 24.4 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Mon 8 am CDT 24.4 24.4 24.4
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.3 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Monday, the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 13.3 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours such as on Tuesday night, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle. High water levels begin to impact shipping interests along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.4 feet and slowly falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue slowly falling to 17.4 feet by early next week. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 3.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 21.5 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 26.0 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Heavy rainfall expected on Tuesday will produce rises along the Black Warrior River Basin. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Pasture and wood lands begin to flood. Livestock should be moved to higher ground at stages above 90 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 83.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to a crest of 90.4 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cleveland and southwestern McClain Counties through 945 AM CDT At 919 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Maysville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Purcell, Lexington, Wayne, Rosedale and Payne. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 82 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow showers in the area will come to an end by later morning. No significant accumulations are expected.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO

