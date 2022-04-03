ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

11 people injured and one killed in shooting at Saturday night concert in southern Dallas, according to police

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Police said at least 11 people were shot and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas. Dallas police officers said they responded to a shooting call at 5050 Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on...

Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
