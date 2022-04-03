Marion hotel room drug raid leads to arrest of one male

MARION, Ind. — On the afternoon of April 1, the JEAN Team Drug Task Force conducted an investigation with a search warrant at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites near the 6100 block of Corridor Dr.

During the search, JEAN and the Emergency Response Team located the following: 68.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 37.5 grams of Fentanyl, 129 hypodermic needles, 65 Dormin capsules, a digital weight scale with residue, several clear plastic baggies, 3,801 USD, a semi-automatic Ruger handgun, among other items that were located and collected.

Hotel room tenant, identified as Derek J. Little, was taken into custody after being taking to Marion Health for medical clearance. An adult female was also taken into custody but was released with the possibility of charges at a later date. Little has been charged with the following:

Dealing with in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Syringe, Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

