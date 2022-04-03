ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Marion hotel room drug raid leads to arrest of one male

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkkxY_0ey6Aanc00

MARION, Ind. — On the afternoon of April 1, the JEAN Team Drug Task Force conducted an investigation with a search warrant at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites near the 6100 block of Corridor Dr.

Man previously released from jail on domestic battery holds family hostage

During the search, JEAN and the Emergency Response Team located the following: 68.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 37.5 grams of Fentanyl, 129 hypodermic needles, 65 Dormin capsules, a digital weight scale with residue, several clear plastic baggies, 3,801 USD, a semi-automatic Ruger handgun, among other items that were located and collected.

Hotel room tenant, identified as Derek J. Little, was taken into custody after being taking to Marion Health for medical clearance. An adult female was also taken into custody but was released with the possibility of charges at a later date. Little has been charged with the following:

  • Dealing with in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
  • Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony
  • Possession of Syringe, Level 6 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor
Michelle Ennis
23h ago

Thank you very much for keeping the drugs off the streets. May God Bless & keep you safe in the mighty name of Jesus Amen

#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Hotel Room#Methamphetamine#Raid#Fentanyl
