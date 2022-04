There are some big matches planned for tonight's Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, and a new report from Fightful Select has given us what appears to be the match lineup of tonight's card. According to the report, which says that this was the plan as of this afternoon, the show will kick off with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships match and then will segue into two more matches (including Logan Paul's appearance) before Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair hit the ring. The next match is Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey and then The New Day vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and The KO Show segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin will follow. As of right now, it's not known when the Seth Rollins match will take place.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO