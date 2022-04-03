Hochul: State-run vaccine sites offering 2nd booster shots to eligible residents

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites are offering second booster shots to eligible residents.

The governor said immunocompromised New Yorkers over the age of 12 and all residents over 50 years old are eligible for a second booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a second booster for adults over 50 last week.

The governor’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New York City and across the state.

State data shows the number of positive cases in New York have almost doubled in one month.

To find a state-run vaccination site near you, click here .




