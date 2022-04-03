Files from yesteryear: from the files of 1930 and 1936

From the files of 1930:

Probate Judge H.F. Mitchell has received Cullman County’s allotment of new auto tags for 1931. The tags are yellow on a green background.

Jim Martin, 81, died at his home near Missionary Grove on Monday.

Cullman County High will open on August 25 with the following faculty members: M.H. Killingsworth, Virgil Collins, A.S. Johnson, J.H.S. Church, Sanford Clark, Pauline Neighbors, Minnie Harris, William T. Wilks, Nannie Lou Jenkins, Mary Nicholson, Ethel Rogers, Ruby D. Doyle, Susan Patterson, Freda Hartung, Thelma Goodwin and P.F. Bria.

Mrs. C.H. Bedingfield entertained at bridge on Friday afternoon.

Miss Lorene Fischer returned Tuesday from a three-month tour of Europe.

Miss Sarah Lillian Richter has returned home after spending the summer with relatives in Birmingham.

Orus McMinn has recovered from a serious attack of malaria.

Miss Elizabeth Otwell who has been attending summer school at Boston, Massachusetts, has arrived home to visit her parents.

Mrs. Mary Julian of Blountsville is visiting Mrs. T.C. Holmes and Mrs. Clyde Stewart.

Miss Doris Bland left on Saturday for New Orleans for a visit with friends.

Miss Maggie Brown, who has been attending school at Jacksonville, has arrived home for a vacation.

Mr. and Mrs. Olin Brandon are spending several weeks in Arkansas.

Mrs. Gundy Schafer entertained with a picnic lunch, on Sunday, honoring Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Hayward and Mrs. John Schafer of Michigan.

From the files of 1936:

Ralph H. Saunders is the new minister at the First Christian Church in Cullman. He is a native of Savannah, Georgia.

Mr. and Mrs. Bertis Rascoe are building a new home in West Cullman.

From January 1, 1935 to June 30, 1935, there were 198 marriage licenses issued in Cullman County.

A Hartford man was paid 12 cents a pound for the first bale of cotton ginned in Cullman County.

Doctor Byron Gibson, of Barberville, Kentucky, attended the funeral of his aunt, Miss Katherine Gurley, on Monday.