On March 21 at 7 a.m. a driver a road rage incident was reported on the highway that resulted in the driver of the other car throwing a cup of coffee into his car. The caller said he felt he was cut off by the other driver and flashed his lights at her. She then brake checked him twice before both cars exited Interstate 90 westbound at Hilliard Blvd. At the traffic signal, they exchanged vulgarities that led the woman to throw her coffee at the caller’s car before driving off.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO